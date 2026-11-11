Lamar Jackson has an estimated net worth of $100 million. The American professional football quarterback has built his wealth through NFL contracts, endorsement agreements, merchandise sales and business investments. He plays for the Baltimore Ravens and is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history.

Since joining the Ravens as the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson has won two NFL Most Valuable Player awards, earned multiple first-team All-Pro selections and broken several quarterback rushing records. His combination of speed, athleticism and passing ability has made him one of the most difficult players for opposing defenses to contain.

In 2024, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick to become the NFL’s all-time leader in career rushing yards by a quarterback. He also became the first quarterback in league history to record multiple seasons with at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards.

His performances have generated substantial financial rewards. In 2023, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract with Baltimore, temporarily making him the highest-paid player in NFL history by average annual salary. The agreement included $135 million fully guaranteed at signing and a $72.5 million signing bonus.

Jackson has also developed business interests through his Era 8 apparel brand, restaurant investments and involvement in thoroughbred horse racing. His endorsement portfolio includes partnerships with Gatorade and Oakley.

Lamar Jackson Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth January 7, 1997 Place of Birth Pompano Beach, Florida

Lamar Jackson’s $260 Million Ravens Contract

Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens became one of the biggest financial stories in professional football during 2022 and 2023.

In September 2022, Jackson turned down a contract extension reportedly worth approximately $250 million. ESPN subsequently reported that Baltimore had offered him a six-year agreement worth more than $290 million, including $133 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Jackson sought stronger financial guarantees, particularly after the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

The two sides failed to reach an agreement before the 2022 season. Jackson continued playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which paid him approximately $23.016 million.

Following the season, Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. The designation allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams while giving the Ravens the right to match an offer or receive compensation if he signed elsewhere.

On April 27, 2023, Jackson and the Ravens announced a five-year, $260 million agreement, which was formally signed in May. The deal carried an average annual value of $52 million, temporarily surpassing the previous NFL record.

The agreement included several valuable financial provisions:

Total contract value: $260 million over five years

$260 million over five years Average annual salary: $52 million

$52 million Signing bonus: $72.5 million

$72.5 million Total reported guarantees: $185 million

$185 million Fully guaranteed at signing: $135 million

$135 million First-year compensation: Approximately $80 million

Approximately $80 million Additional protections: A no-trade clause and protection against the Ravens using the franchise or transition tag after the contract expires

The contract was particularly notable because Jackson negotiated without a traditional sports agent. He handled the discussions himself, with assistance from his mother, Felicia Jones.

NFL player agents can generally receive commissions of up to 3% of a player’s contract compensation. A commission of that size on a $260 million agreement would amount to $7.8 million. By representing himself, Jackson avoided paying a conventional agent commission on the deal, although other legal and advisory expenses may still apply.

2026 Contract Restructuring

In March 2026, the Ravens restructured Jackson’s contract to create additional salary-cap flexibility.

Baltimore General Manager Eric DeCosta confirmed the move, explaining that the team had freed up nearly $40 million in salary-cap space. The restructuring reduced Jackson’s 2026 salary-cap charge from approximately $74.5 million to $34.54 million.

The arrangement involved converting salary obligations into bonus payments that could be spread across multiple years for salary-cap accounting purposes. It also pushed his projected 2027 salary-cap charge to approximately $84.49 million.

The restructuring did not represent an additional $40 million payment to Jackson. Instead, it changed how his existing contract obligations were accounted for against the team’s salary cap.

The Ravens had hoped to negotiate another long-term extension with their quarterback, but the two sides had not reached a new agreement before the start of the 2026 season. His existing five-year contract remained in place.

Lamar Jackson’s Career Earnings and Salary

Jackson’s NFL career earnings increased substantially after his rookie contract expired.

Baltimore selected him in 2018 and signed him to a four-year rookie agreement worth approximately $9.47 million. His fifth-year option provided another $23.016 million in 2022.

The 2023 extension transformed his financial position. His $72.5 million signing bonus, combined with his other contract payments, produced approximately $80 million in cash compensation that year.

According to Over The Cap’s contract records, Jackson’s career earnings had reached approximately $187 million through the 2025 season. His current agreement provides for approximately $52 million in scheduled cash compensation during 2026 and another $52 million in 2027, subject to the contract’s terms.

If he receives the full scheduled compensation, his cumulative NFL earnings could approach $291 million by the end of the 2027 season. This figure does not include endorsement income, merchandise sales, business profits or investment returns.

The distinction between career earnings and net worth is important. NFL earnings are gross professional compensation, while personal net worth reflects assets after accounting for taxes, expenses, investments and liabilities.

Early Life

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. was born on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida. He was raised primarily by his mother, Felicia Jones, after his father, Lamar Jackson Sr., died when he was eight years old. His grandmother also died on the same day.

Jackson grew up in a financially disadvantaged neighborhood, where his mother encouraged him and his siblings to pursue education, athletics and disciplined training. Felicia played an important role in his football development, helping him work on his conditioning and athletic skills from an early age.

He initially attended Santaluces Community High School before transferring to Boynton Beach Community High School. At Boynton Beach, he developed into a highly productive dual-threat quarterback under head coach Rick Swain.

As a senior, Jackson threw for more than 1,300 yards and rushed for nearly 1,000 more, accounting for 35 total touchdowns. His athletic ability attracted attention from college football programs, although some recruiters questioned whether his unconventional throwing mechanics would translate to the quarterback position at the highest level.

The University of Louisville offered him an opportunity to play quarterback, and he committed to the Cardinals.

Louisville Career and the Heisman Trophy

Jackson enrolled at the University of Louisville in 2015 and quickly established himself as one of college football’s most exciting young players.

He became the team’s starting quarterback during his freshman season and demonstrated the combination of passing ability and rushing speed that would later define his professional career.

His national breakthrough came in 2016. Jackson threw for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,571 yards and 21 scores. He accounted for 51 touchdowns, producing one of the most impressive individual seasons in Atlantic Coast Conference history.

In December 2016, Jackson won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Louisville player to receive college football’s most prestigious individual award. At 19, he was the youngest winner in the award’s history at the time.

He also received the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and Associated Press College Football Player of the Year honors.

Jackson returned to Louisville for the 2017 season and continued producing impressive statistics. He passed for 3,660 yards and rushed for another 1,601 yards.

He finished his college career with more than 9,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards, establishing himself as one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.

Following his junior season, Jackson declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

2018 NFL Draft and Rookie Season

Despite his college accomplishments, Jackson faced considerable scrutiny during the 2018 NFL Draft process.

Some analysts questioned whether his passing mechanics and accuracy would allow him to succeed against professional defenses. Others suggested that he should consider changing positions and playing wide receiver.

Jackson rejected the idea of abandoning the quarterback position and remained committed to playing quarterback professionally.

The Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the first round, making him the fifth quarterback chosen in the 2018 draft. He joined a team that already had an established starter in Joe Flacco.

Jackson began his rookie season as Flacco’s backup but moved into the starting lineup after Flacco suffered a hip injury.

Baltimore adjusted its offense to emphasize Jackson’s running ability, incorporating designed quarterback runs and option plays to create problems for opposing defenses.

Jackson won six of his first seven starts and helped the Ravens finish with a 10-6 record, capturing the AFC North championship.

At 21, he became the youngest quarterback to start an NFL playoff game when Baltimore faced the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round. Although the Ravens lost, his performances during the regular season secured his position as the team’s quarterback of the future.

2019: First NFL MVP Award

Jackson became one of the NFL’s biggest stars during the 2019 season, his first full year as Baltimore’s starting quarterback.

Under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens developed an innovative offense combining traditional passing concepts with designed quarterback runs.

Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns while adding 1,206 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

His 1,206 rushing yards broke the single-season quarterback record previously held by Michael Vick, who had rushed for 1,039 yards in 2006. Jackson also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and rush for more than 1,000 yards in the same season.

Baltimore finished with a franchise-record 14-2 regular-season record and secured the AFC’s top playoff seed.

Although the Ravens were eliminated by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, Jackson’s individual accomplishments were historic.

He received all 50 first-place votes for the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award, becoming the second unanimous MVP in league history after Tom Brady. Jackson was also named first-team All-Pro and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

2020–2022: Continued Success and Injuries

Jackson followed his MVP season with another productive campaign in 2020. He threw for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 1,005 yards.

He became the first quarterback in NFL history to record consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

The Ravens returned to the playoffs, and Jackson earned his first postseason victory with a win over the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore was eliminated the following week by the Buffalo Bills.

His 2021 season was more difficult. Jackson threw for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns but also recorded 13 interceptions. An ankle injury ended his season after 12 games, and the Ravens finished 8-9 without reaching the playoffs.

Jackson experienced another injury-interrupted season in 2022. He threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 764 yards. A knee injury sidelined him for Baltimore’s final regular-season games and its playoff loss to Cincinnati.

Those injuries became a major issue during his contract negotiations, particularly because his playing style involved more rushing attempts and open-field contact than that of a traditional pocket quarterback.

2023: Second NFL MVP Award

Jackson responded to his record-breaking contract extension with another outstanding season in 2023.

Working under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, he became more comfortable operating a balanced passing offense while retaining his ability to escape pressure and create explosive plays with his legs.

He completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns, adding 821 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Baltimore finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and secured the AFC’s number-one playoff seed.

Jackson received 49 of 50 first-place votes for the 2023 Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award, becoming a two-time MVP at age 27. He also earned his second first-team All-Pro selection.

The Ravens defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The defeat prevented Jackson from reaching his first Super Bowl, but his second MVP season reinforced his position among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

2024: Historic Passing Season

Jackson delivered another exceptional performance in 2024, producing the most prolific passing season of his career.

He threw for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He finished with a league-leading passer rating of 119.6.

He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns, giving him more than 5,000 combined passing and rushing yards for the season.

On December 25, 2024, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick’s record of 6,109 career rushing yards by a quarterback. He broke the record during Baltimore’s victory over the Houston Texans, achieving the milestone in his seventh NFL season.

Jackson also became the first player in league history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions in a season.

His combination of passing efficiency and rushing production earned him a third first-team All-Pro selection. Despite his statistical accomplishments, he finished second to Josh Allen in voting for the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Baltimore won the AFC North but was eliminated by Buffalo in the divisional round of the playoffs.

2025–2026 Seasons

Jackson dealt with multiple injuries during the 2025 season, limiting him to 13 games. He finished with 2,549 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and 349 rushing yards.

Although his efficiency remained strong when healthy, Baltimore struggled with consistency. The Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

The disappointing season led to a major organizational change. Baltimore parted ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh and hired Jesse Minter, who brought in Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator.

Jackson began the 2026 season under the new coaching staff but again encountered injury problems.

After suffering a left ankle injury in October, he missed three games before returning against Buffalo on November 1. During his first offensive possession in that game, he fractured and dislocated his right thumb when his throwing hand struck a defender.

The Ravens placed Jackson on injured reserve on November 5. He was expected to undergo surgery and miss at least four games, with reports indicating a recovery period of approximately six to nine weeks.

Jackson reportedly told teammates that he hoped to return before the end of the season. His availability remained uncertain following the injury, which came after his earlier absence with the ankle problem

Endorsements

Unlike many superstar NFL quarterbacks, Jackson has been relatively selective about endorsement agreements. He has focused on maintaining control over his personal brand while pursuing business opportunities independently.

One of his most prominent sponsorship relationships is with Oakley, the sports eyewear company. He became an Oakley athlete in 2020 and subsequently appeared in advertising campaigns promoting the company’s football helmet shields.

In September 2024, Jackson signed an endorsement agreement with Gatorade. He appeared in the company’s “You Know We Got ‘IT'” advertising campaign alongside several other NFL players.

He has also worked with StatusPRO, the company behind the virtual-reality football game NFL Pro Era.

Jackson launched his own clothing brand, Era 8 Apparel, named after his jersey number. The company sells clothing and accessories associated with his personal brand, allowing him to participate directly in merchandise sales.

He has also introduced other products through the business, including a unisex fragrance called “Night Lights.”

His business interests include a Florida restaurant called Play Action Soulfood and More. He has also pursued entertainment ventures involving music and production.

In August 2024, Jackson became the lead owner of the Maryland Colts, a team in the National Thoroughbred League. The investment expanded his business interests into professional horse racing.

According to Forbes’ September 2026 ranking of the highest-paid NFL players, Jackson’s estimated annual earnings were $54 million. This included approximately $52 million in on-field compensation and $2 million from endorsements, licensing, appearances and business activities.

Forbes’ figure represents estimated annual earnings rather than his total personal wealth.

Real Estate

In 2018, shortly after joining the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson purchased a home in Owings Mills, Maryland, for approximately $900,000.

The property spans more than three acres and includes an approximately 8,000-square-foot residence with eight bedrooms.

Built in 1996, the house features a swimming pool, recreation rooms, a library and extensive outdoor entertaining areas.

The property is located near the Ravens’ practice facilities and has been identified in real estate reporting as Jackson’s Maryland residence.

Its original purchase price was relatively modest compared with the multimillion-dollar homes acquired by some other highly compensated NFL quarterbacks.

Personal Life

Jackson has maintained a close relationship with his mother, Felicia Jones, throughout his football career.

She played an important role in his athletic development, encouraged him to remain a quarterback despite criticism from professional scouts and assisted him during his contract negotiations with Baltimore.

Jackson is a father and generally keeps his relationships and family life outside the public spotlight. He has frequently emphasized his religious faith, family relationships and commitment to the communities where he grew up and established his professional career.

In 2018, he established the Forever Dreamers Foundation, an organization focused on inspiring young people and supporting underserved communities.

His charitable activities have included youth football programmes, community events, food drives and donations to organizations helping disadvantaged children.

Before entering the NFL, Jackson also raised $25,000 for Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization that provides food to children experiencing food insecurity.

He has continued using his platform as an NFL quarterback to support charitable programmes in Baltimore and Louisville.

With two NFL MVP awards, multiple All-Pro selections, a record-breaking rushing career and a $260 million contract, Jackson has established himself as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of his generation. His NFL salary remains the primary source of his estimated $100 million net worth, while endorsements, merchandise and business investments provide additional income.

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