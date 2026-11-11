Jalen Hurts has an estimated net worth of $70 million. The American professional football quarterback has built his wealth through NFL contracts, performance bonuses, endorsement agreements and commercial partnerships. He plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and is among the highest-paid players in professional football.

Hurts entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2020. He became Philadelphia’s starting quarterback during his rookie season and developed into one of the league’s leading dual-threat players, combining passing ability with exceptional rushing skills.

He led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII in February 2023, where they lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Two years later, he returned to the championship game and helped Philadelphia defeat Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after accounting for three touchdowns and recording 72 rushing yards, setting a Super Bowl record for a quarterback.

His biggest financial breakthrough came in April 2023, when he signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension with Philadelphia. The agreement included $179.3 million in total guarantees, with $110 million fully guaranteed at signing.

By the end of the 2025 season, Hurts had earned approximately $111.4 million in NFL salary and bonuses. He was scheduled to receive another $51.5 million in 2026. His endorsement portfolio includes major brands such as Jordan Brand, Sprite, Beats by Dre, Breitling and American Express.

In September 2026, Forbes estimated his annual earnings at $56.5 million, including $51.5 million from football and $5 million from endorsements and other off-field activities.

Jalen Hurts Net Worth $70 Million Date of Birth August 7, 1998 Place of Birth Houston, Texas

Jalen Hurts’ $255 Million Eagles Contract

Hurts entered the NFL in 2020 on a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $6.025 million. The agreement included a $1.94 million signing bonus and $3.44 million in guaranteed money.

Despite his impressive performances during the 2022 season, Hurts was still earning a relatively modest salary compared with other starting quarterbacks. His base salary that year was approximately $1.08 million.

When he led Philadelphia to Super Bowl LVII, he remained one of the league’s most affordable starting quarterbacks. His performances, however, convinced the Eagles that he was their long-term franchise quarterback.

On April 17, 2023, Philadelphia agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with Hurts.

The deal carried an average annual value of $51 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history by that measure when it was signed. The agreement included $179.3 million in total guarantees, although $110 million was fully guaranteed at signing. Additional guarantees were scheduled to take effect in subsequent years.

The contract also included a no-trade clause, the first in Philadelphia Eagles history. It demonstrated the organization’s commitment to keeping Hurts as its long-term quarterback.

The agreement was negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group. It was also a significant achievement for Lynn, becoming the largest NFL contract negotiated by a female agent at the time.

Jalen Hurts’ Salary

Hurts’ contract is structured around relatively modest base salaries and substantial signing and option bonuses. This arrangement allows the Eagles to spread his salary cap charges over several seasons while providing him with significant cash compensation.

For example, his 2024 base salary was approximately $1.125 million, but his total cash compensation for that year reached $40 million.

The following figures show his reported annual NFL cash earnings through 2025 and scheduled compensation for 2026.

Season Total cash compensation 2020 $2,551,944 2021 $883,872 2022 $1,157,744 2023 $24,304,000 2024 $40,000,000 2025 $42,500,000 Total through 2025 $111,397,560 2026 (scheduled) $51,500,000

If Hurts receives his full scheduled compensation for 2026, his cumulative NFL earnings will reach approximately $162.9 million. His contract also schedules substantial payments for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

These figures represent contract compensation rather than his personal net worth. They do not account for taxes, agent fees, living expenses, investments or other financial obligations.

Endorsements

In addition to his NFL salary, Hurts has developed a substantial endorsement portfolio. His success on the field, public profile and reputation as a disciplined athlete have made him attractive to major international brands.

In August 2023, he officially signed with Nike’s Jordan Brand, becoming one of a select group of NFL quarterbacks to represent the company. Hurts had already worn Jordan cleats during games, but the formal partnership expanded his role as a football ambassador for the brand.

In 2025, Jordan Brand featured him in football marketing campaigns, commercials, promotional events and product launches.

Hurts has also partnered with Beats by Dre, Breitling, Burberry, American Express, Fanatics and General Mills.

In July 2025, he became Sprite’s first NFL athlete ambassador for its long-running “Obey Your Thirst” advertising campaign. The partnership included a national commercial titled “Success Hurts.”

According to Forbes’ September 2026 estimates, Hurts was expected to earn approximately $5 million from endorsements and other off-field activities during the year. Combined with his projected $51.5 million in football earnings, his estimated annual income reached $56.5 million.

His commercial activities have helped diversify his income beyond the NFL and contributed to his estimated $70 million net worth.

Early Life

Jalen Alexander Hurts was born on August 7, 1998, in Houston, Texas. His parents are Averion and Pamela Hurts. His father worked as a football coach at Channelview High School, where Jalen eventually became the starting quarterback.

Hurts grew up with two siblings, an older brother named Averion and a younger sister named Kynnedy. His older brother also played quarterback before pursuing a coaching career.

At Channelview High School, Hurts developed into one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Texas. During his junior season, he was named District 21-6A Overall MVP. He also excelled in powerlifting, becoming a regional finalist in the 198-pound weight class.

His performances attracted scholarship offers from several major college football programs, including Texas A&M. He ultimately committed to the University of Alabama.

Alabama and Oklahoma College Career

Hurts enrolled at Alabama in 2016 and became the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback as a true freshman. He quickly established himself as one of college football’s most exciting young players, earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

He led Alabama to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game following the 2016 season, although the team lost to Clemson.

The following season, Alabama returned to the national championship game against Georgia. Hurts started the game but was replaced by freshman Tua Tagovailoa during the second half. Tagovailoa led Alabama to an overtime victory, securing the national championship.

Rather than immediately transferring, Hurts remained at Alabama for the 2018 season, serving as Tagovailoa’s backup. He delivered a memorable performance in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, coming off the bench to lead Alabama to a comeback victory after Tagovailoa was injured.

In 2019, Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma for his final season of college eligibility. Playing under head coach Lincoln Riley, he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 1,298 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

He finished second to Joe Burrow in Heisman Trophy voting and led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. His performance strengthened his NFL prospects and helped establish him as one of the leading quarterback prospects in the 2020 draft.

Philadelphia Eagles Career

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The selection surprised some observers because Philadelphia already had an established starting quarterback in Carson Wentz, who had signed a lucrative contract extension the previous year.

Hurts initially served as a backup and occasional rushing specialist. However, Wentz struggled during the 2020 season, and Hurts was named the starting quarterback in December.

His first NFL start came against the New Orleans Saints, a game Philadelphia won 24-21. Hurts demonstrated his ability to create opportunities with both his arm and his legs, establishing himself as a serious candidate for the permanent starting position.

Following Wentz’s departure, Hurts became Philadelphia’s full-time starter in 2021. He threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for another 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also led the Eagles into the playoffs.

First Super Bowl Appearance

Hurts experienced a breakout season in 2022, developing from a promising young quarterback into an MVP candidate.

He completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also recorded 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record. Hurts earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors before leading Philadelphia through the NFC playoffs.

The team advanced to Super Bowl LVII, where Hurts faced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts delivered an outstanding individual performance, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 70 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Chiefs won 38-35 following a late field goal.

Although Philadelphia lost the championship, Hurts’ performance reinforced his status as one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. It also helped set the stage for his record-breaking contract extension two months later.

Super Bowl Championship and MVP Award

After a disappointing end to the 2023 season, Hurts helped Philadelphia return to championship contention in 2024.

The Eagles strengthened their offense with the arrival of running back Saquon Barkley, whose rushing performances gave the team another major offensive threat. Hurts continued contributing as both a passer and runner, helping Philadelphia finish the regular season with a 14-3 record.

The Eagles advanced through the playoffs and secured a rematch with Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.

This time, Philadelphia dominated the game, defeating the Chiefs 40-22. Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards and another touchdown.

His 72 rushing yards established a new Super Bowl record for a quarterback, surpassing his previous record of 70 yards from Super Bowl LVII.

Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP, becoming one of the relatively small number of quarterbacks to receive the award.

The victory marked a major milestone in his career. It also strengthened his reputation as one of the league’s leading quarterbacks and increased his commercial appeal.

The Eagles returned to the playoffs following the 2025 season but were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round in January 2026.

2026 Season

Hurts began the 2026 season as Philadelphia’s starting quarterback. However, his campaign was interrupted by a medical condition that forced him out of the lineup.

On October 15, 2026, the Eagles announced that an ultrasound had revealed a superficial blood clot in his calf. The team subsequently placed him on injured reserve on October 17.

On October 19, the Eagles and his agent, Nicole Lynn, issued an updated statement confirming that further medical evaluations had identified deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. They said Hurts was clinically stable, expected to make a full recovery and would not participate in contact activities while receiving treatment.

The development put his participation in the remainder of the 2026 season in doubt. His football contract and scheduled compensation, however, remain separate from his on-field availability.

Personal Life

Hurts married his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, in the spring of 2025. The couple met while attending the University of Alabama in 2016 and maintained a relatively private relationship during his early professional career.

Burrows has worked in the technology industry, including positions at IBM. Their engagement became public in September 2024, and Hurts confirmed their marriage during an April 2025 interview with Men’s Health.

Hurts is known for his disciplined approach to training, Christian faith and emphasis on family. He has also become an advocate for women pursuing careers in professional sports.

His management team includes several prominent female executives, most notably agent Nicole Lynn, who negotiated his $255 million Eagles extension.

Philanthropy

In 2024, Hurts established the Jalen Hurts Foundation, which focuses on education, youth development and community support.

One of the foundation’s early major initiatives was a $200,000 donation to the School District of Philadelphia to purchase more than 300 air-conditioning units for 10 schools. The contribution was intended to improve classroom conditions during periods of extreme heat and benefit thousands of students.

Hurts has also supported youth mentorship organizations and educational programmes in Philadelphia and his hometown of Houston.

In March 2026, he published his first children’s book, Better Than a Touchdown, through Penguin Random House’s Flamingo Books imprint.

Illustrated by Nneka Myers, the book follows a young boy whose dreams of playing football are threatened when his school’s team is eliminated. The story explores teamwork, resilience, community and the importance of helping others.

The publishing project provided Hurts with another opportunity outside professional football while extending his involvement in youth education and mentorship.

His foundation, book and commercial partnerships demonstrate how he has expanded his public profile beyond the football field.

With a Super Bowl championship, a Super Bowl MVP award and a $255 million contract, Hurts has established himself as one of the NFL’s most financially successful quarterbacks. His playing salary remains the primary source of his estimated $70 million net worth, while endorsements and other ventures provide additional income.

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