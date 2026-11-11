Derrick Henry has an estimated net worth of $40 million. The American professional football player has accumulated his wealth through NFL contracts, performance bonuses, endorsement deals and commercial partnerships. He is a running back for the Baltimore Ravens, having previously spent eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Known for his exceptional combination of size, speed and power, Henry has become one of the most dominant running backs of his generation. He won the Heisman Trophy while playing college football at the University of Alabama in 2015 before entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2016.

During his professional career, Henry has led the league in rushing, earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and recorded more than 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. His powerful running style and ability to break away for long touchdowns earned him the nickname “King Henry.”

His performances have also translated into substantial financial rewards. After signing a four-year, $50 million contract with Tennessee in 2020, Henry joined Baltimore in 2024 on a two-year, $16 million agreement. Following an impressive first season with the Ravens, he signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension in May 2025, including $25 million fully guaranteed.

His NFL career earnings have surpassed $80 million, making football the primary source of his wealth.

Derrick Henry Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth January 4, 1994 Place of Birth Yulee, Florida

Early Life

Derrick Lamar Henry Jr. was born on January 4, 1994, in Yulee, Florida. He grew up in northeastern Florida and demonstrated exceptional athletic ability from an early age.

Henry attended Yulee High School, where he established himself as one of the most productive running backs in American high school football history. His combination of height, strength and speed made him difficult for opposing defenses to contain.

He finished his high school career with more than 12,000 rushing yards, breaking the national career rushing record at the time. His performances attracted scholarship offers from several major college football programs.

Henry eventually chose the University of Alabama, where he played under head coach Nick Saban. The decision marked the beginning of a college career that would make him one of the most highly regarded running back prospects in the country.

University of Alabama Career

Henry played college football at Alabama from 2013 through 2015. He spent his first two seasons developing within the program’s backfield before becoming the team’s featured running back in 2015.

That season, he rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns, setting a Southeastern Conference single-season rushing record. His power, speed and ability to handle a heavy workload made him the central figure in Alabama’s offense.

Henry won the 2015 Heisman Trophy, becoming the second Alabama player to receive college football’s most prestigious individual award.

He also helped Alabama win the College Football Playoff National Championship, completing one of the most successful individual seasons by a running back in college football history.

Following the championship campaign, Henry declared for the 2016 NFL Draft.

Tennessee Titans Career

The Tennessee Titans selected Henry with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He initially shared backfield responsibilities with other running backs as he adjusted to professional football. Over time, he developed into Tennessee’s primary rushing option.

His breakthrough came during the 2018 season, when he began producing some of the most memorable rushing performances of his career.

In December 2018, Henry scored on a 99-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars, tying the record for the longest rushing touchdown in NFL history. The play became one of the defining moments of his career.

His production increased significantly in 2019. Henry led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and scored 16 rushing touchdowns, helping Tennessee reach the AFC Championship Game.

The Titans increasingly built their offensive strategy around his physical running style. His ability to break tackles and wear down opposing defenses made him a central part of the team’s success.

2,000-Yard NFL Season

Henry delivered one of the greatest individual seasons by a running back in NFL history in 2020.

He finished the regular season with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, becoming only the eighth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season at the time.

The achievement placed him alongside some of the greatest running backs in the sport, including Adrian Peterson, Eric Dickerson and Barry Sanders.

Henry won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2020 season. His performance also reinforced his reputation as one of the league’s most powerful and productive offensive players.

He continued producing at a high level in subsequent seasons, although injuries interrupted parts of his time in Tennessee.

Henry finished his Titans career among the franchise’s most accomplished running backs. His tenure included multiple playoff appearances, league-leading rushing performances and some of the longest touchdown runs in modern NFL history.

Baltimore Ravens Career

Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens in March 2024, signing a two-year contract worth $16 million.

The move paired him with quarterback Lamar Jackson, giving Baltimore another major rushing threat. Jackson’s mobility created additional challenges for opposing defenses, which also had to account for Henry’s physical running style.

Henry made an immediate impact during his first season with the Ravens. He rushed for 1,921 yards and scored 16 rushing touchdowns in the 2024 regular season.

His rushing total ranked second in the NFL behind Saquon Barkley, who also enjoyed an outstanding season. Henry’s production demonstrated that he could remain among the league’s leading running backs well into his thirties.

He followed that performance with another productive campaign in 2025, recording 1,595 rushing yards. His continued success strengthened his position within Baltimore’s offense and helped secure another lucrative contract.

Derrick Henry’s Contracts and Salary

A significant part of Derrick Henry’s net worth comes from his NFL contracts. His earnings increased as he developed from a second-round draft pick into one of the league’s leading running backs.

Henry signed his first professional contract with Tennessee in 2016. The four-year rookie agreement was worth approximately $5.41 million, including a signing bonus.

After establishing himself as an elite running back, he received a major contract in 2020. Tennessee signed him to a four-year, $50 million agreement that included approximately $25.5 million in guarantees. His total compensation under the deal ultimately exceeded $51 million.

Henry entered free agency in 2024 and joined Baltimore on a two-year, $16 million contract. The agreement included $9 million in guarantees.

His impressive first season with the Ravens led to another significant financial agreement in May 2025.

The two-year extension included:

Contract value: $30 million

$30 million Average annual value: $15 million

$15 million Fully guaranteed money: $25 million

$25 million Scheduled 2026 cash compensation: $11 million

$11 million Scheduled 2027 cash compensation: $12 million

The extension placed Henry among the NFL’s highest-paid running backs, alongside players such as Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley.

His listed NFL career earnings surpassed $81 million on the 2026 contract ledger. The figure includes compensation from his rookie agreement, his Tennessee contract and his subsequent deals with Baltimore.

The $30 million extension represents the total value of the agreement rather than money paid immediately. Actual earnings depend on the payment schedule and the terms of the contract.

Endorsements

In addition to his NFL salary, Henry earns money through endorsement agreements, commercial appearances and partnerships associated with his public profile.

His reputation as one of football’s most recognizable running backs has created opportunities to work with brands targeting sports fans and consumers.

His nickname, “King Henry,” and distinctive playing style have also helped establish a recognizable personal brand. His popularity extends beyond Baltimore and Tennessee, giving him commercial appeal among NFL supporters across the country.

Although his playing contracts account for most of his documented professional earnings, endorsements provide another source of income and contribute to his overall net worth.

Real Estate

Henry owned a luxury residence in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood during his years with the Tennessee Titans.

The six-bedroom property featured 5,767 square feet of living space, a swimming pool, spa, gated entrance, outdoor entertaining areas and a separate pool house. It had previously sold for $2.245 million in October 2020.

After signing with Baltimore, Henry listed the Nashville residence in September 2024 for $3.3 million. The property sold on November 19, 2024, for $3.1 million.

He also owned a home in the Dallas area, which he purchased for approximately $1.7 million in 2022. Following his move to Baltimore, he placed the property on the market. It sold in 2025 after being listed for just under $1.6 million.

These property transactions formed part of his real estate holdings during his professional career.

Personal Life

Henry maintains strong connections to his hometown of Yulee, Florida, where he developed his passion for football. He has also participated in charitable activities benefiting children and families.

He is known for his commitment to physical conditioning and the demanding training routines that have helped him maintain a high level of performance throughout his NFL career.

His achievements at Alabama, Tennessee and Baltimore have established him as one of the most successful running backs of his generation.

With a Heisman Trophy, a national championship, an NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, a 2,000-yard rushing season and more than $80 million in career football earnings, Henry has built an impressive professional and financial legacy.

His NFL contracts remain the main foundation of his estimated $40 million net worth, while endorsements and other commercial opportunities provide additional income.

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