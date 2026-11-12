Stockard Channing’s net worth is estimated at $15 million. The American actress has built her fortune through a career spanning more than five decades in film, television and theatre. She is best known for playing Betty Rizzo in the 1978 musical film Grease and First Lady Abbey Bartlet in the political drama series The West Wing.

Channing has also earned recognition for her performances in Six Degrees of Separation, The Fortune, The Good Wife, Up Close & Personal and The First Wives Club. Her work has earned her several major awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. She also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance in the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation.

Beyond her screen career, Channing has enjoyed considerable success on Broadway. Her stage performances have earned multiple Tony Award nominations, strengthening her reputation as one of America’s respected stage and screen actresses. Her estimated $15 million net worth reflects decades of acting work, television appearances, theatre productions and real estate investments.

Stockard Channing Net Worth $15 Million Date of Birth February 13, 1944 Place of Birth New York City

Early Life

Stockard Channing was born Susan Williams Antonia Stockard on February 13, 1944, in New York City. Her parents were Mary and Lester Stockard. She grew up with her sister, Lesly, who later became mayor of Palm Beach, Florida.

Channing attended the Chapin School in New York before enrolling at the Madeira School, an all-girls institution in McLean, Virginia. She later studied at Radcliffe College, part of Harvard University, where she focused on literature and history.

She graduated summa cum laude in 1965. After completing her university education, she pursued professional acting training at HB Studio in New York.

Her academic background and theatre training provided a foundation for a career that would eventually cover comedy, drama, musicals and television.

Early Acting Career

Channing began her professional acting career in Boston with the experimental Theatre Company. In 1969, she performed in a production of Elaine May’s Adaptation/Next. She subsequently appeared in a revival of Arsenic and Old Lace.

Her career reached another milestone in 1971 when she made her Broadway debut in Two Gentlemen of Verona. The production was a rock musical based on William Shakespeare’s comedy of the same name.

She followed the Broadway appearance with other stage performances, gradually establishing herself as a serious theatre actress. Her early stage experience helped her develop the range that later became evident in her film and television roles.

Film Career

Channing’s early film appearances included uncredited roles in The Hospital and Up the Sandbox. Her first major film opportunity came in 1975 when she starred opposite Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson in Mike Nichols’ black comedy The Fortune.

Although the film did not immediately make her a major Hollywood star, her performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture – Female.

She subsequently appeared in Sweet Revenge, The Big Bus and The Cheap Detective. These roles helped her gain experience in different genres, including crime, comedy and mystery.

Her biggest breakthrough came in 1978 when she played Betty Rizzo in the film adaptation of the musical Grease. The movie starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and became one of the most popular musical films of its generation.

As Rizzo, Channing portrayed the confident and sharp-tongued leader of the Pink Ladies. Her performance stood out for its humour, attitude and emotional depth. The role became closely associated with her career and remains one of her most recognizable performances.

Following Grease, she appeared in the sports fantasy comedy The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh, closing out the decade with an expanding filmography.

Movies in the 1980s and 1990s

During the 1980s, Channing continued to appear in films, including Safari 3000, Without a Trace, Heartburn, The Men’s Club, A Time of Destiny and Staying Together.

She entered the 1990s with appearances in Meet the Applegates and Married to It. However, one of the most important performances of her career came in 1993 when she reprised her stage role as Ouisa Kittredge in the film adaptation of Six Degrees of Separation.

The film starred Will Smith and Donald Sutherland. Channing’s performance as a wealthy New York socialite whose family is deceived by a young con artist received widespread critical recognition. She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, one of the highest achievements of her film career.

She followed this success with appearances in Smoke, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, Up Close & Personal and The First Wives Club.

Other 1990s credits included Edie & Pen, Moll Flanders, Twilight, Practical Magic and The Venice Project. These projects demonstrated her ability to move between independent films, romantic comedies and mainstream Hollywood productions.

Film Career in the 2000s and Beyond

Channing remained active in film throughout the 2000s. Her early credits in the decade included Other Voices, Isn’t She Great and Where the Heart Is.

She later appeared in The Business of Strangers, Life or Something Like It, Behind the Red Door, Bright Young Things, Le Divorce, Anything Else, Red Mercury, Must Love Dogs and 3 Needles.

Her later film work included the British comedy Sparkle, the 2010 drama Multiple Sarcasms and the Mexican-American romantic comedy Pulling Strings.

Although her film appearances became less frequent, Channing continued to accept roles that allowed her to work across different genres. Her long experience in the entertainment industry helped her remain a recognizable performer even as Hollywood introduced new generations of actors.

The West Wing

Television became another major source of recognition for Stockard Channing. She made an early appearance on Sesame Street before securing her first leading role in the 1973 television film The Girl Most Likely To….

In the production, she played a woman who undergoes a transformation and seeks revenge on people who had mistreated her. The role demonstrated her ability to carry a television production and led to further opportunities.

She subsequently appeared in programmes such as Love, American Style, Medical Center and Lucan. She also starred in the television film Silent Victory: The Kitty O’Neil Story.

During the 1970s, Channing received opportunities to lead her own sitcoms, including Stockard Channing in Just Friends and The Stockard Channing Show. Although neither became a long-running hit, they added to her television experience.

During the 1980s and 1990s, she earned critical recognition through television films and miniseries. Her performances in Echoes in the Darkness, Perfect Witness, An Unexpected Family and The Baby Dance brought Emmy nominations. She also received recognition for a guest appearance on Road to Avonlea.

Her most celebrated television role began in 1999 when she joined the cast of NBC’s political drama The West Wing. She portrayed Abbey Bartlet, the wife of President Josiah Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen.

Abbey was a physician and a strong-willed First Lady who often challenged her husband’s political decisions. Channing’s performance added depth to the series and made her character an important part of its family and political storylines.

In 2002, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the show. The role also earned her several nominations and strengthened her standing as one of television’s leading performers.

Channing received further recognition for her work in the television films The Truth About Jane and The Matthew Shepard Story. The latter earned her another Primetime Emmy Award.

Her subsequent television credits included the miniseries Hitler: The Rise of Evil, the television films The Piano Man’s Daughter and Jack, and the sitcom Out of Practice.

She later appeared in The Good Wife, The Mysteries of Laura and The Guest Book. These roles extended her television career into the 2010s.

Broadway Career

Stockard Channing’s success is not limited to film and television. She has also built an impressive theatre career, with several acclaimed Broadway performances.

After making her Broadway debut in Two Gentlemen of Verona, she appeared in productions including No Hard Feelings and They’re Playing Our Song.

One of her most important stage performances came in the 1981 production of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. She played the mother in the drama, which explores the challenges faced by parents raising a child with severe disabilities.

Channing returned to the role when the production was revived on Broadway in 1985. Her performance earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

She received further Tony nominations for The House of Blue Leaves in 1986, Six Degrees of Separation in 1990, Four Baboons Adoring the Sun in 1992 and The Lion in Winter in 1999.

In 2008, she returned to Broadway as Vera Simpson in the musical Pal Joey, earning another Tony nomination. She received an additional nomination for her performance in Other Desert Cities.

Her other stage credits include It’s Only a Play and Apologia. Her achievements in theatre have helped establish her as a performer with success across multiple entertainment formats.

Awards

Channing has received several major awards and nominations during her career. Her achievements include two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

Her performance in Six Degrees of Separation earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 1994. She also received a Golden Globe nomination for her early performance in The Fortune.

Her work on The West Wing brought some of her most important television recognition. She won an Emmy in 2002 for portraying Abbey Bartlet, while The Matthew Shepard Story earned her another Emmy.

Her repeated Tony nominations also reflect her success on stage. These achievements have contributed to her reputation as an actress capable of delivering acclaimed performances in film, television and theatre.

Personal Life

Stockard Channing has been married and divorced four times. Her first marriage was to sculptor and venture capitalist Walter Channing Jr. They married in 1963 and separated in 1967.

In 1970, she married Paul Schmidt, a professor of Slavic languages. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1976.

She subsequently married writer and producer David Debin in 1976. The marriage lasted until 1980.

Her fourth husband was businessman David Rawle, whom she married in 1980. They divorced in 1988.

Following her marriages, Channing entered a long-term relationship with cinematographer Daniel Gillham. The two were together from 1990 until his death in 2014.

Channing has generally maintained a private personal life, choosing to keep much of her family and relationship history away from the public spotlight.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate has also formed part of Stockard Channing’s financial portfolio. She has owned properties in California, Florida and New York.

In the early 2000s, she reportedly purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles for approximately $900,000. The property was later listed for sale in 2020 for $2.5 million.

In 2007, Channing reportedly paid $700,000 for a condominium in Palm Beach, Florida. The purchase added to her property interests outside California.

She has also owned an apartment on Park Avenue in New York City and a 16-acre property on Georgetown Island in Portland, Maine.

These properties reflect her long-standing connections to several parts of the United States. However, the current ownership status and market values of all her reported real estate holdings have not been publicly confirmed.

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