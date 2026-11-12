TIFA Survey: 43% of Opposition Supporters Blame Gachagua for Opposition Divisions

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been identified as the main figure responsible for disagreements within Kenya’s opposition, according to a new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA).

The survey, conducted between October 26 and November 5, 2026, shows that 43 per cent of opposition supporters attribute the divisions to Gachagua.

President William Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government were blamed by 15 per cent of respondents, a finding that may reflect perceptions of political interference or efforts to weaken opposition unity.

“The relatively low attribution to other opposition leaders suggests that responsibility is largely perceived to rest with Gachagua rather than being shared across the opposition leadership,” the report states.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was named by seven per cent of respondents, while Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was cited by six per cent.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino each received four per cent, while former President Uhuru Kenyatta was named by two per cent.

The findings suggest that Gachagua accounts for the largest share of blame among opposition supporters who were asked to identify the person responsible for disagreements within the opposition.

DCP and Jubilee lose popularity

The survey also found that the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and Jubilee Party have recorded a decline in popularity.

DCP’s support has fallen from 16 per cent in May to nine per cent in the latest survey. Jubilee’s rating has also dropped from 10 per cent to four per cent over the same period.