Poll: DCP and Jubilee Lose Support

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and Jubilee Party have recorded a decline in popularity, according to a new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA).

The survey, conducted between October 26 and November 5, 2026, shows that DCP’s support has fallen from 16 per cent in May to nine per cent, while Jubilee’s rating has dropped from 10 per cent to four per cent over the same period.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has also lost support, with its rating declining by half, from 20 per cent in June to 10 per cent in the latest survey.

The survey also found that the decline in party support comes as Linda Mwananchi gains ground, overtaking ODM to become the country’s second most popular political formation.

The ruling UDA leads with 25 per cent support, followed by Linda Mwananchi at 17 per cent. ODM ranks third with 10 per cent.

In its previous June survey, TIFA had placed ODM at 20 per cent and UDA at 17 per cent. Linda Mwananchi was not listed among the leading political formations at the time.

“While the distribution of support for political parties was quite stable between August of last year and June of this year, there have been some notable changes since. Most notable has been the entrance of Linda Mwananchi (newly registered, at 17%),” the report states.

The survey shows that political parties continue to draw considerable support from regions associated with their leaders.

UDA has strong support in Northern Kenya and Central Rift, where it commands 56 per cent. Wiper remains popular in Lower Eastern, where it enjoys 50 per cent support.

Linda Mwananchi has recorded its strongest support in Nairobi and Western Kenya.

Despite the changes in party popularity, 28 per cent of respondents said they did not identify with any political party. The finding points to a significant proportion of Kenyans who remain outside established political formations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna have emerged as joint frontrunners in Kenyans’ preferred choice for the 2027 presidential election, according to the same survey.