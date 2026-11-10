Alberto Núñez Feijóo Siblings: Meet Micaela Núñez Feijóo

Alberto Núñez Feijóo was born on 10 September 1961 in Os Peares, a small village in the municipality of A Peroxa in the province of Ourense, Galicia, Spain.

He is a Spanish politician who has served as President of the People’s Party (Partido Popular) since 2022 and previously as President of the Xunta de Galicia from 2009 to 2022.

He grew up in a modest rural family; his father, Saturnino Núñez, worked in the hydroelectric sector, and his mother, Sira Feijóo, helped run the family’s small grocery store.

At the age of ten he was sent as a boarder to a Marist school in León, later studying law at the University of Santiago de Compostela.

He is in a long-term relationship with Eva Cárdenas and they have a son, Alberto.

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Career

Accolades

Siblings

Alberto has one sibling, a younger sister named Micaela Núñez Feijóo, who is six years his junior.

The two grew up together in the rural environment of Os Peares before he left for boarding school.

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Career

After graduating in law, Feijóo entered the Galician civil service in 1985.

He held technical and managerial posts in the regional administration, including roles in the departments of agriculture and health.

In the 1990s he moved to national government positions under José María Aznar, serving as secretary-general for health assistance and later as president of the Spanish postal service (Correos).

Returning to Galicia, he became a leading figure in the regional People’s Party and was elected President of the Xunta de Galicia in 2009.

He won four consecutive absolute majorities (2009, 2012, 2016 and 2020), remaining in office until 2022.

That year he was chosen as national leader of the People’s Party and became Leader of the Opposition in the Spanish parliament.

In the 2023 general election the PP under his leadership obtained the most seats but fell short of a governing majority.

Accolades

Feijóo has received several high national and foreign decorations, including the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic (2002), the Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Henry of Portugal (2015), and the Order of the Rising Sun, Third Class, from Japan (2021).

He has also been awarded an honorary doctorate.

His long tenure as president of Galicia, marked by repeated electoral successes, remains the central achievement of his political career.