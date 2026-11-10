Leonor, Princess of Asturias Siblings: All About Infanta Sofía of Spain

Leonor, Princess of Asturias (Leonor de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Ortiz) was born on 31 October 2005 at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid.

She is the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne.

Upon her father’s accession in 2014 she received the traditional titles of the heir, including Princess of Asturias, Princess of Girona, Princess of Viana, Duchess of Montblanc, Countess of Cervera and Lady of Balaguer.

She was baptised at the Zarzuela Palace with her grandparents, King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía, as godparents.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Leonor has one sibling, a younger sister, Infanta Sofía of Spain (born 29 April 2007).

The two sisters have been educated along parallel paths and frequently appear together at official and family occasions.

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Career

Leonor attended the Santa María de los Rosales School in Madrid for primary and secondary education, the same school previously attended by her father.

She then completed the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales between 2021 and 2023.

From 2023 to 2026 she undertook three years of military training, successively at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza (Army), the Naval Military Academy in Marín (Navy) and the General Air and Space Academy in San Javier (Air Force), graduating as an officer in all three branches of the Spanish Armed Forces.

On her 18th birthday in 2023 she formally swore allegiance to the Constitution before the Cortes Generales.

In September 2026 she began undergraduate studies in political science at the Charles III University of Madrid.

She regularly carries out official engagements as heir to the throne.

Accolades

As heir to the Spanish crown, Leonor holds the historic titles of the Princess of Asturias and related principalities.

She is a Dame of the Order of the Golden Fleece and a Dame of the Collar of the Order of Charles III.

She has received the Grand Crosses of Military Merit, Naval Merit and Aeronautical Merit, as well as the Gold Medals of the Congress of Deputies, the Senate and the Community of Madrid.