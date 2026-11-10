Infanta Sofía of Spain Siblings: Meet Leonor, Princess of Asturias

Infanta Sofía of Spain (Sofía de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Ortiz) was born on 29 April 2007 at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid.

She is the younger daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and currently stands second in the line of succession to the Spanish throne after her elder sister.

She was named after her paternal grandmother, Queen Sofía, and baptised on 15 July 2007 in the gardens of the Zarzuela Palace.

Her godparents are her maternal grandmother, Paloma Rocasolano, and Prince Konstantin-Assen of Vidin.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Infanta Sofía has one sibling, an older sister, Leonor, Princess of Asturias (born 2005), who is the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne.

The two sisters have been educated along similar paths and frequently appear together at official and family events.

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Career

As the younger daughter of the King and Queen, Sofía’s public role has developed gradually alongside her education.

She attended the Santa María de los Rosales School in Madrid for primary and secondary education, the same school previously attended by her father and sister.

From 2023 to 2025 she completed the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

In 2025 she began undergraduate studies in Politics and International Relations at Forward College, a programme affiliated with the University of London that takes place across Lisbon, Paris and Berlin.

She has begun undertaking official engagements, including presenting awards and delivering her first solo public speech, and has been appointed honorary president of an educational initiative supporting teachers.

She has chosen not to undertake military training.

Accolades

As a young member of the royal family still completing her education, Infanta Sofía has not yet received major formal decorations.

Her principal distinctions remain her place in the line of succession and her emerging role in representing the Spanish Crown at selected official and cultural events.