Ruto tears into Gachagua over treatment of young politicians

President William Ruto has likened former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to biblical King Herod, accusing him of intimidating and undermining young politicians instead of allowing them to rise through the ranks of leadership.

In a fresh attack against his former deputy, President Ruto told the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader to stop fighting emerging politicians, saying the country needed to nurture a new generation of leaders capable of taking over its leadership in the future.

The President said he would stand by young politicians as they build their political careers, warning veteran leaders against using their influence to frustrate those seeking to establish themselves in elective politics.

Speaking in Kisii County on Tuesday during the third day of his development tour of the Gusii region, Mr Ruto challenged politicians who had served for many years to prepare for retirement and give younger leaders an opportunity.

“Those who have served in government and politics for long should be ready to retire with me in 2032 and pave the way for young leaders to take over,” he said.

The remarks add a generational dimension to the increasingly bitter political confrontation between the President and Gachagua, who was impeached as Deputy President in October 2024 and has since positioned himself as one of the administration’s fiercest critics.

Ruto also sought to frame the 2027 General Election as a contest between his administration’s development record and what he described as an opposition relying on political slogans, insults and personal attacks.

He challenged his critics to explain their alternative plans for the country instead of concentrating on attacking his government.

“When they come here, they will never explain their alternative development plan,” he said.

He maintained that his administration had delivered on the commitments it made to Kenyans during the 2022 election campaign, insisting that development projects were being distributed equitably across the country.

He said the next election should be determined by competing ideas, policies and development records rather than tribal mobilisation, discrimination and hatred.

Ruto also dismissed emerging opposition alliances seeking to unite behind a single presidential candidate, describing them as tribal political arrangements lacking a national agenda.

He questioned why opposition leaders continued making public declarations about their unity and plans to settle on one presidential candidate.

“Their political arrangement is an internal matter that should not take priority over national issues affecting Kenyans,” he said.

“Their continued public declarations about their unity and intention to settle on a single presidential candidate is none of our business. They should keep it to themselves.”

Kisii Governor Simba Arati joined the President in attacking Gachagua, accusing him of promoting tribal politics that had no place in modern Kenya.

Arati also questioned Gachagua’s commitment to the country, citing his reported remarks that he would relocate to his farm in Texas, United States, if things went wrong after the next election.

“Kenyans should therefore be wary of this evil man,” Arati said.

The governor said the Abagusii community had benefited from development projects under the Ruto administration and would support his re-election in 2027.

“As the Abagusii community, we have benefited more in development during the four years of President Ruto than in previous governments. That’s why we will support his re-election in the next election,” he said.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro said the region had witnessed increased development following Mr Gachagua’s removal from office, accusing the former Deputy President of standing in the way of its interests.

“Gachagua was the stumbling block to the development of our community because of his philosophy of shares,” Mr Osoro said.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi also declared the region’s support for Ruto’s re-election bid, citing ongoing infrastructure and development projects.

“The transformation taking place in our region is a clear indication that President Ruto is keen on equal distribution of resources. This is the leadership Kenya has been yearning for,” he said.