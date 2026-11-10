Kenya to close embassy in Switzerland, open new mission me in Azerbaijan and Congo

Kenya has announced plans to close its embassy in Bern, Switzerland, as part of a wider diplomatic restructuring aimed at aligning the country’s global diplomatic presence with its evolving national priorities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei said the government was undertaking a phased rationalisation of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint amid growing geopolitical complexities, fiscal pressures and competing national development priorities.

Under the restructuring plan, Kenya will establish new diplomatic missions in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to strengthen its presence in Central Europe and Central Africa, respectively.

The closure of the Kenyan Embassy in Bern will be implemented under the first phase of the exercise.

Sing’oei clarified that the decision would not affect Kenya’s longstanding bilateral relations with Switzerland, noting that responsibility for diplomatic engagement with the European country would revert to the Kenyan High Commission in London, as was previously the arrangement.

Kenya will, however, retain its diplomatic presence in Geneva through its Permanent Mission, which will continue representing the country at the United Nations and other international organisations headquartered in the Swiss city.

The government also assured Kenyans living in Switzerland that their welfare and access to consular services would remain a priority, with the Permanent Mission in Geneva taking over the provision of consular assistance.

The diplomatic restructuring has already seen Kenya relocate its mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to Mexico City, Mexico, while its mission in Havana, Cuba, has been moved to Kingston, Jamaica.

The Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary said the rationalisation would be implemented gradually to minimise disruptions to Kenyans living abroad and Kenya’s international partners.