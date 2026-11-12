Stacy Keach had an estimated net worth of $8 million at the time of his death in November 2026. The American actor and narrator built his wealth through a career spanning more than six decades in film, television, theatre and voice acting. He became widely recognised for portraying private detective Mike Hammer in several television productions based on the novels by Mickey Spillane.

Keach also earned recognition for his classical theatre performances, particularly his interpretations of Shakespeare. His film credits included Fat City, The Ninth Configuration, The Long Riders, Up in Smoke, American History X, The Bourne Legacy and Nebraska. Television audiences also knew him as the narrator of CNBC’s documentary series American Greed.

His career included major awards and memorable performances. In 1989, he won a Golden Globe Award for portraying Ernest Hemingway in the television miniseries Hemingway. He also received two Tony Award nominations and was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2015.

Keach remained active in the entertainment industry into his eighties. One of his final film appearances was in the 2025 comedy-drama Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney. He died on November 10, 2026, at the age of 85, following a prolonged battle with heart problems.

Stacy Keach Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth June 2, 1941 Place of Birth Savannah, Georgia

Early Life

Walter Stacy Keach Jr. was born on June 2, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia. He came from a family with strong connections to the entertainment industry. His father, Stacy Keach Sr., was an actor, director, producer and drama teacher. His mother, Mary Cain Peckham, was also an actress.

His younger brother, James Keach, followed a similar path, becoming an actor, director and producer.

The family later moved to California after Keach Sr. joined the Pasadena Playhouse. Growing up in an entertainment household exposed Stacy to theatre and acting at an early age.

Keach was born with a cleft lip and partial cleft palate. He underwent four operations during his first four years of life. He later spoke about the difficulties and teasing he experienced because of his appearance. Despite these challenges, he developed an interest in acting while attending Van Nuys High School in Los Angeles.

After graduating from high school, he enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley. He graduated in 1963 with degrees in English and dramatic arts.

He continued his education at the Yale School of Drama, earning a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1966. He also received a Fulbright scholarship to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. His time in Britain strengthened his interest in classical theatre and Shakespearean performances.

Theatre Career

Before becoming a familiar face on television, Keach established himself as a respected stage actor. His early breakthrough came in 1967 when he starred in MacBird!, a political satire written by Barbara Garson.

The Off-Broadway production reimagined the assassination of President John F. Kennedy through the structure of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. It became a major theatrical success, running for 386 performances.

Keach’s performance earned him an Obie Award and recognition from the Drama Desk. The production helped establish him as one of the promising young actors in American theatre.

In 1969, he made his Broadway debut as Buffalo Bill in Arthur Kopit’s play Indians. His performance earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play.

Another major milestone came in 1972 when he portrayed Hamlet at the New York Shakespeare Festival in Central Park. The production featured respected actors, including James Earl Jones, Colleen Dewhurst, Sam Waterston and Raul Julia.

Keach received strong reviews for his performance. He subsequently became known for taking on demanding Shakespearean roles, including Richard III, Macbeth and King Lear.

He returned to Broadway in later years and earned a second Tony Award nomination in 2012 for his performance in Other Desert Cities.

He also toured nationally as former US President Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon. Another important stage project was Pamplona, a one-man play in which he portrayed Ernest Hemingway.

During the opening-night performance of Pamplona at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre in May 2017, Keach suffered a heart attack. The incident forced the production to close. After treatment and recovery, he returned to the Goodman Theatre in 2018 to complete another run of the play.

In 2015, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in recognition of his contribution to American theatre.

Film Career

Keach made his feature film debut in the 1968 drama The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter. He went on to appear in several productions during the early 1970s, including Brewster McCloud, The Traveling Executioner and the Western Doc.

One of his most acclaimed early performances came in John Huston’s 1972 boxing drama Fat City. Keach played Billy Tully, a struggling former boxer trying to revive his career. The film earned critical recognition and helped demonstrate his ability to portray complex characters.

His other early credits included The New Centurions, The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, Luther and The Killer Inside Me.

Keach also came close to landing several major Hollywood roles. He was considered for the role of Father Damien Karras in The Exorcist, but contract negotiations failed, and Jason Miller eventually took the part.

He also lost the leading role of Randle McMurphy in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest to Jack Nicholson. Earlier, he had passed on the opportunity to play Hawkeye Pierce in Robert Altman’s MASH* after accepting a role in the film adaptation of Catch-22. He subsequently lost that role as well.

Despite missing those opportunities, Keach maintained a steady career across different genres.

In 1978, he played a police sergeant pursuing the main characters in the comedy Up in Smoke, starring Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. He later reunited with the comedy duo in Nice Dreams in 1981.

In 1980, Keach starred in The Long Riders alongside his younger brother James. The Western told the story of the James-Younger outlaw gang. Stacy portrayed Frank James, while James played Jesse James. The brothers also worked as producers on the film.

Other films from this period included The Ninth Configuration, Roadgames, Butterfly and That Championship Season.

During the 1990s, Keach appeared in Class of 1999, Escape from L.A. and American History X. His later film credits included W., The Bourne Legacy, Nebraska, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Truth, Gold and Gotti.

He also provided voice performances for Disney’s animated films Planes and Planes: Fire & Rescue.

One of his final film appearances came in Noah Baumbach’s 2025 comedy-drama Jay Kelly. He portrayed the father of George Clooney’s title character. The film also featured Adam Sandler and Laura Dern.

Mike Hammer

Television played a major role in Keach’s rise to international recognition. He began appearing on television during the 1960s and later became a familiar face in miniseries, television movies and network dramas.

His early television credits included Channing, Caribe and Jesus of Nazareth, in which he portrayed Barabbas. He also appeared in the miniseries A Rumor of War, The Blue and the Gray and Princess Daisy.

His most famous television character was private detective Mike Hammer. Keach first portrayed the hard-boiled investigator in the 1983 television movie Murder Me, Murder You.

The character was created by crime novelist Mickey Spillane. Hammer was known for his tough personality, uncompromising approach to investigations and distinctive detective style.

Keach’s performance proved popular, leading to the CBS series Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer, which premiered in 1984.

He later reprised the role in The New Mike Hammer and the 1997 syndicated series Mike Hammer, Private Eye. The character became closely associated with Keach and remained one of his most recognisable television performances.

He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of the detective.

Another major television achievement came with the miniseries Hemingway. Keach portrayed the celebrated American novelist in the 1988 production. His performance earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie in 1989, along with an Emmy nomination.

From 2000 to 2002, he played Ken Titus, the alcoholic father of comedian Christopher Titus, in the Fox sitcom Titus. The role demonstrated his ability to perform comedy and introduced him to younger television audiences.

Between 2005 and 2007, he portrayed Warden Henry Pope in the popular Fox drama Prison Break.

His other television appearances included The Simpsons, ER, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, NCIS: New Orleans, Ray Donovan and Man with a Plan.

Voice Acting

Keach developed another successful career through narration and voice acting. His deep, authoritative voice made him a popular choice for documentaries, educational programmes and television specials.

He narrated the PBS science programme Nova and worked on productions for National Geographic. His voice also became familiar to viewers through documentaries and audiobooks.

One of his most prominent assignments was narrating CNBC’s American Greed. The true-crime series premiered in 2007 and examines financial fraud, corporate scandals, Ponzi schemes and other white-collar crimes.

Keach’s narration became an important part of the programme’s identity. His delivery helped create the serious tone associated with its investigations into financial wrongdoing.

He also returned to his famous Mike Hammer character through audio dramatizations. Some of these productions included music that he helped write.

In 2013, he published his memoir, All in All: An Actor’s Life On and Off the Stage. The book explored his professional achievements, personal struggles, addiction and recovery.

Arrest

Keach experienced a major personal and professional setback in 1984 when he was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport after authorities discovered cocaine in his possession.

He pleaded guilty and received a nine-month prison sentence. He served six months at Reading Prison in England.

The arrest interrupted his successful television career and threatened his standing in the entertainment industry. However, he eventually returned to acting and continued portraying Mike Hammer.

During his imprisonment, Keach developed a friendship with a priest that contributed to his conversion to Roman Catholicism.

He later spoke openly about his cocaine addiction and recovery. His experiences also encouraged him to support substance abuse recovery initiatives.

Personal Life

Keach was married four times. His first marriage was to Kathryn Baker in 1964, but the relationship ended in divorce.

He married Marilyn Aiken in 1975. That marriage ended in 1979. His third marriage was to Jill Donahue in 1981, and they divorced in 1986.

In the same year, Keach married Polish actress and model Małgosia Tomassi. She remained his wife until his death in 2026.

The couple had two children, a son named Shannon and a daughter named Karolina. Keach maintained close ties to Poland through his wife and became a Polish citizen in 2015.

Earlier in his life, he had a relationship with singer Judy Collins. He accompanied her to the Woodstock festival in 1969 and contributed backing vocals to her recording of Amazing Grace.

Keach also supported charitable initiatives connected to cleft lip and palate treatment. Having undergone several operations as a child, he understood the challenges faced by people born with similar conditions.

He served as an honorary chairman of the Cleft Palate Foundation and supported organisations that help children with craniofacial conditions.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate was another part of Keach’s financial history. For more than two decades, he owned a substantial hilltop property in Malibu, California.

The estate covered approximately six acres of gated land near Paradise Cove. It featured an 8,400-square-foot compound with a Mediterranean-style main residence, guest accommodation, a caretaker’s house, a swimming pool, a spa and ocean views.

In May 2003, Keach listed the property for just under $5.3 million.

The following year, he sold it to his younger brother James Keach and James’s then-wife, actress Jane Seymour, for a reported $4.5 million.

James and Seymour later invested in renovations and improvements to the estate. Reports indicated that the couple spent approximately $5 million transforming the property, which included a recording studio and a private screening room.

They subsequently listed the estate for $16 million, although a sale at that price was not completed. Following their divorce in 2015, Seymour continued living at the property.

Keach and his wife Małgosia also maintained a home in Poland. The country became an important part of their family life, and he eventually died at their residence in Magdalenka, near Warsaw.

Death

Stacy Keach died on November 10, 2026, at the age of 85, at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland.

His wife, Małgosia Tomassi Keach, announced his death following a prolonged battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.

Keach had previously suffered a heart attack in May 2017 during the opening-night performance of Pamplona at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. He received medical treatment, recovered and returned to the stage in 2018.

His death ended a career that had lasted more than six decades. He was remembered for his performances in theatre, film and television, as well as his distinctive narration.

He was survived by his wife, their two children, Shannon and Karolina, and his younger brother James Keach.