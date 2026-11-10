Abigael Chepkirui bags silver for Kenya in Dakar

Kenya’s athletics youngster Abigael Chepkirui delivered a fine run as she earned a silver medal for the country in the women’s 1500m at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

Chepkirui clocked 4:29.86 in second place behind Ethiopia’s Elsabet Amare who bagged a gold medal in a time of 4:28.02. Kanari Estifanos of Eritrea finished third for in 4:3110 to earn a bronze.

The Lemotit Athletics Club runner went toe-to-toe with her opponents in the first three laps but Ethiopia’s Amare kicked and sped-off to the finish line from the last bend, leaving Chepkirui to settle for a silver.

The Kericho-born athletics prodigy expressed her elation following the podium finish, promising to work on her endurance and speed ahead of her next competitions.

“I am excited because I managed to get a silver medal here in Dakar even though I was aiming for a gold medal. This means I have to work extra hard in training when I go back home so that I can do better in the next event or competition. The race generally was good apart from the high temperatures that really challenged me,” Chepkirui said after the race at the Complex Iba Mar Diop.

Kenya’s medal tally in the 2026 Dakar Youth Games increased to six in all competitions (three gold and three silver).

Kenya’s medalists at Dakar Youth Olympic Games

Gold Medalists

1.Kenya Women’s Rugby Team

2.Faith Rono – Women’s 3000m

3.Enock Tuitoek – Men’s 3000m

Silver Medalists

1.Wesley Kiplagat – men’s 2000m steeplechase

2.Abigael Chepkirui – Women’s 1500m

3. Abigael Kosgei – women’s 2000m steeplechase