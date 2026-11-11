We will not tire until millions of coastal residents get title deeds, Kindiiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the perennial land problems in the coastal region are being ended by the government in an effort to do away with neglect that led to underdevelopment in the region.

Prof. Kindiki said the thousands of title deeds currently being issued across the counties in the region is a key step to restore dignity to the millions of residents who had been deprived of land ownership for decades.

“For a long time, the coastal people suffered because of neglect. Their plight has been ignored for many years. Residents in Kwale and the coastal counties have lived without title deeds for their land. Today, I’m happy to see they have received their title deeds and are assured of better lives ahead,” DP stated.

The DP spoke on Wednesday when he issued title deeds to 20, 000 residents of Kalalani in Kinango Constituency, Kwale County.

The beneficiaries are among hundreds of thousands of residents who have received the vital land ownership document since President Ruto came into office in 2022. Recently, the Head of State presented over 300, 000 titles to the residents during a development visit of the region.

Prof. Kindiki said the delivery of the titles is a fulfilment of a major promise to the people of the coastal area who have lived through failed promises since the county gained independence 63 years ago.

“When we campaigned, we promised to deal with the title deeds and other land issues in the coast. I am not ashamed today to say we have fulfilled this promise. That is why we are asking you to support President Ruto’s reelection,” DP asserted.

As the government sorts out the land matters, the Second in Command asked the residents to present any issues they want to be addressed promising faster resolution.

He said the coastal region will continue to be at the centre of the administration’s development focus in an effort to deal with decades-old marginalization.

“This government has made a firm decision that the era of neglect and discrimination is over. We are doing everything possible to develop every part of the country and the coastal region will never be neglected again,” he assured.

To fulfil this promise, in Kwale, the government is building 294kms of roads at 17.2 billion shillings which are being hastened to open up the area to economic transformation.

It has also received 1.8 billion shillings to connect 15, 300 homes to electricity among other projects including construction of modern markets, affordable houses and students’ hostels.

The construction of Mwache dam which will benefit Kwale and Mombasa residents is nearing completion.

“We are strongly in support of equitable development. I stand here to tell you that there is no other President who has stood firmly in favour of national unity and nationwide development. He has directed that every part of this country must be developed and it is what is happening now and going forward,” DP reiterated.

He urged them not to be misled into supporting proponents of division and marginalization saying the President is being fought for his insistence on equal treatment of all Kenyans.

“Those against taking development to every part of Kenya are fighting him because he wants all Kenyans to feel part and parcel of their country,” DP said.

The DP was joined by Youths Affairs, Sports and Creative Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, MPs Gonzi Rai (Kinango), Feisal Abdallah (Msambweni), Tandaza Kassim (Matuga), Kenneth Kazungu (Ganze) and John Bwire (Taveta), MCAs among other leaders.