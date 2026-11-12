DCI Extends Digital Police Clearance Services to Turkana and West Pokot

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has expanded its digital Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) processing services to Turkana and West Pokot counties in a move aimed at bringing government services closer to residents.

The expansion of the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) has seen the technology installed at Lodwar and Kapenguria Huduma Centres, allowing residents to access faster and more efficient police clearance services.

According to the DCI, the biometric system has significantly reduced the time required to process Police Clearance Certificates while improving the accuracy and efficiency of criminal identification.

The process, which previously took at least 14 working days, can now be completed in less than five minutes through the new technology.

To facilitate the rollout, personnel at the two Huduma Centres received practical training on operating the system and processing PCC applications.

The training is expected to equip staff with the skills needed to provide efficient services and ensure the technology is effectively integrated into the centres’ operations.

The expansion forms part of the Government’s broader digital transformation agenda, which seeks to modernise public services through technology, improve institutional efficiency and make essential services more accessible to citizens.

Residents of Turkana and West Pokot can now visit Lodwar and Kapenguria Huduma Centres, respectively, to access the digital Police Clearance Certificate processing services.