One Arrested as Police Recover Suspected Narcotics Worth Sh459,000 in Bungoma

Police have arrested one suspect and recovered 15.3 kilogrammes of suspected narcotic drugs in an operation in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

The National Police Service said the recovery followed an intelligence-led operation at a residential premises, where officers conducted a search and discovered several packages of suspected narcotic substances hidden in different sections of the house.

During the operation, officers also recovered Sh5,911 in cash, suspected to be proceeds of crime, as well as materials believed to have been used to package and distribute the drugs.

The recovered substances have an estimated street value of Sh459,000 and were secured as exhibits.

The suspect was taken to Bungoma Police Station and placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

“The National Police Service commends the officers involved for their vigilance and commitment during the successful operation, and appreciates members of the public whose timely information continues to support the fight against drug trafficking and other criminal activities,” police said.