Wajir Residents to Get Police Clearance Certificates in Under Five Minutes

Residents of Wajir County can now obtain Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) in less than five minutes following the installation of a new Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) at Wajir Huduma Centre.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) installed the system on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as part of its efforts to decentralise services and use technology to improve public service delivery.

In a statement, the DCI said the new system would significantly reduce the time applicants take to obtain police clearance certificates, replacing the traditional process that required applicants to wait at least 14 working days.

Under the upgraded system, residents can now complete the application process and obtain their certificates in less than five minutes.

The rollout also included practical training for Huduma Centre staff to equip them with the skills needed to operate the system and assist members of the public.

The DCI said the installation was part of its wider efforts to expand access to modern criminal identification and records management services, particularly for residents living outside major urban centres.

The move is expected to ease access to police clearance services for Wajir residents by reducing waiting times and the need to travel to other towns to complete the process.

“The DCI invites residents of Wajir County to visit the Wajir Huduma Centre and experience the improved PCC application process. This initiative reflects the DCI’s resolve to continuously innovate, simplify procedures and deliver timely, responsive and citizen-centred services,” the agency said.