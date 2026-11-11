Justin Jefferson has an estimated net worth of $50 million. The American professional football player has built his wealth through his career as a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, lucrative NFL contracts, endorsement deals and commercial partnerships.

Jefferson is regarded as one of the most productive wide receivers of his generation. After helping Louisiana State University (LSU) win the College Football Playoff National Championship, he entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2020 and quickly established himself as an elite player.

His exceptional route running, reliable hands and ability to make explosive plays helped him set several receiving records during his early NFL seasons. He won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2022 season and became the centerpiece of Minnesota’s offense.

His performances also earned him one of the biggest contracts ever given to a wide receiver. In June 2024, Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Vikings. The agreement included $110 million in injury guarantees and $88.743 million fully guaranteed at signing, with an average annual value of $35 million.

In addition to his football earnings, Jefferson generates income through endorsements, merchandise and commercial partnerships.

Justin Jefferson Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth June 16, 1999 Place of Birth St. Rose, Louisiana

Early Life

Justin Joshua Jefferson was born on June 16, 1999, in St. Rose, Louisiana. He grew up in a sports-oriented family and developed an interest in football at an early age.

Jefferson attended Destrehan High School in Louisiana, where he played as a wide receiver. Although he showed considerable potential, he was not initially regarded as one of the country’s most heavily recruited high school prospects.

He eventually secured an opportunity to play college football at Louisiana State University. His time at LSU helped transform him into one of the most highly regarded wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

LSU Career

Jefferson played college football at LSU from 2017 to 2019. After a relatively quiet freshman season, he became a significant contributor in 2018 and developed into one of the team’s leading receiving threats.

His best college season came in 2019, when LSU assembled one of the most dominant offenses in college football history. The team was led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who later became a first-round NFL draft pick.

Jefferson finished the 2019 season with 111 receptions, 1,540 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. Playing alongside fellow wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, he helped LSU complete an undefeated campaign and win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

His outstanding performances increased his NFL draft prospects. Although he had not entered college as one of the most highly rated recruits, Jefferson left LSU as one of the program’s most accomplished receivers.

Minnesota Vikings Career

The Minnesota Vikings selected Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He immediately exceeded expectations, establishing himself as one of the most productive rookie receivers in league history.

He finished his first NFL season with 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. His performance earned him Pro Bowl recognition and established him as one of Minnesota’s leading offensive players.

Jefferson continued his impressive form in 2021, recording 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. His first two seasons demonstrated that his rookie success was no coincidence.

He reached another level in 2022, leading the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards. His performance earned him first-team All-Pro honors and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

His receiving production placed him among the most accomplished players in Vikings history, joining a franchise that has previously featured notable wide receivers such as Randy Moss.

Injuries

Jefferson experienced a hamstring injury during the 2023 season that forced him to miss seven games. Despite the setback, he finished the campaign with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

The injury came during a difficult season for Minnesota, which also lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury.

Jefferson returned to full productivity in 2024, recording 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. His performance reinforced his position among the NFL’s elite receivers and demonstrated why the Vikings had made him the foundation of their offense.

His career has been marked by consistent receiving production, spectacular contested catches and an ability to create separation against some of the league’s best defensive backs.

Justin Jefferson’s $140 Million Vikings Contract

A major contributor to Justin Jefferson’s net worth is his NFL salary. He entered the league on a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $13.12 million, which included a substantial signing bonus. The agreement was fully guaranteed.

His earnings increased significantly in June 2024 when the Vikings signed him to a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

The agreement included $110 million in injury guarantees, while $88.743 million was fully guaranteed at signing. Its average annual value of $35 million established a new benchmark for wide receiver contracts at the time.

The deal made Jefferson one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history and secured his long-term financial future with Minnesota.

The contract also provided for substantial payments during its early years. The 2026 contract year included $25.75 million in scheduled compensation. His listed career NFL earnings had reached approximately $82.87 million by that point, including payments under his rookie contract and extension.

The $140 million figure represents the total value of the contract rather than money received immediately. Actual earnings depend on the contract’s payment schedule, guarantees and other terms.

Endorsements

Jefferson’s success on the field and growing public profile have made him an attractive partner for advertisers and consumer brands.

His commercial portfolio has included partnerships involving athletic apparel, beverages, consumer products and sports merchandise. These arrangements provide an additional source of income beyond his Vikings salary.

He is also widely associated with the Griddy, a celebratory dance that became popular among NFL players, fans and other athletes. Jefferson helped bring the dance into the mainstream of professional football, making it an important part of his public identity.

His popularity has extended beyond Minnesota supporters, giving him commercial opportunities across the wider NFL audience. As his career continues, endorsement income is expected to remain an important part of his overall financial portfolio.

Real Estate

Despite earning millions of dollars in the NFL, Jefferson attracted attention for a relatively modest early real estate purchase.

In 2020, he bought a townhome in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, for $405,000. The property featured four bedrooms and more than 2,300 square feet of living space.

He listed the residence for $439,000 in 2025. The asking price was relatively modest compared with the compensation attached to his $140 million Vikings contract.

The property attracted attention as an example of his comparatively restrained early housing choices, particularly given his rapid rise to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers.

Personal Life

Jefferson maintains close ties to his family and his home state of Louisiana, where he grew up and developed his football career.

His achievements at LSU and with the Minnesota Vikings have made him one of the most recognizable young players in professional football.

His combination of major NFL contracts, endorsement opportunities and consistent performances has helped him build substantial wealth at a relatively young age.

With several productive seasons already behind him and a long-term contract with Minnesota, Jefferson remains one of the NFL’s most financially successful wide receivers.

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