Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, is an American comedian, actor and social media personality with an estimated net worth of $15 million. He built his fortune through comedy videos, live performances, television and film appearances, brand partnerships and business ventures.

The comedian first attracted attention through short comedy sketches on Instagram. His ability to create memorable characters and make fun of everyday situations helped him develop a large following. He later expanded his career through collaborations with major musicians, comedy tours and entertainment projects.

Druski has also worked with companies such as KFC, Bud Light, AT&T, Amazon, EA Sports, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Spotify and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. His growing influence in entertainment has opened opportunities beyond social media, including a multiyear partnership with Netflix announced in November 2026.

Druski Net Worth $15 Million Date of Birth September 12, 1994 Place of Birth Columbia, Maryland

Early Life

Druski was born Drew Desbordes on September 12, 1994, in Columbia, Maryland, United States. He is the son of Cheryl Desbordes, who worked for the Department of State, and David McLain Desbordes, a commercial pilot who also served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard.

He developed an interest in comedy while growing up. He often entertained relatives, while his family introduced him to popular comedians such as Dave Chappelle and Cedric the Entertainer.

Druski graduated from high school early and enrolled at Georgia Gwinnett College. He later transferred to Georgia Southern University, where he initially pursued an interest in sports broadcasting and studied sports analytics.

However, his classmates encouraged him to take comedy seriously. He eventually left college after two semesters to focus on other opportunities.

How Druski Started His Comedy Career

Druski began posting comedy videos on Instagram in October 2017 under the username druski2funny. His sketches featured exaggerated characters, relatable situations and humorous observations about everyday life.

His videos attracted attention because of his ability to portray different personalities. He developed a style that appealed to audiences interested in hip-hop culture, entertainment and internet comedy.

His online popularity increased through collaborations with established musicians and entertainers. In 2020, he appeared in several music videos, including Lil Yachty’s “Oprah’s Bank Account,” Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, and Jack Harlow’s “Tyler Herro.”

These appearances introduced him to audiences beyond his existing social media following.

Druski also developed a friendship with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. after the football star discovered his comedy videos. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Beckham invited him to stay at his Los Angeles home.

Coulda Been Records

One of Druski’s most recognizable projects is Coulda Been Records, a satirical record label created for his Instagram Live talent show.

The platform allowed aspiring musicians to perform before an online audience. Druski used the concept to entertain viewers while creating opportunities for emerging artists to showcase their talents.

The project became an important part of his comedy brand. It also demonstrated his ability to develop entertainment concepts rather than depend entirely on short social media videos.

In 2021, Druski partnered with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Adidas on the show “Sneakin’ In with Druski.” The programme featured Druski visiting the homes of celebrities with the help of Combs. Guests included Teyana Taylor and Snoop Dogg.

His business activities have helped expand his career beyond comedy performances and online advertising.

Comedy Tours

Live performances have also contributed to Druski’s growing entertainment career.

In 2021, he joined the Off-Season Tour, opening for 21 Savage and J. Cole. The following year, he performed on the One of Them Ones tour featuring Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

In March 2023, Druski headlined his first comedy tour, “Coulda Woulda Shoulda.” The tour marked an important step in his transition from an internet personality to a live entertainer.

His performances allowed him to connect with audiences outside social media and establish himself as a comedian capable of attracting fans to live shows.

He later expanded the Coulda Been brand into larger entertainment projects, including Coulda Fest.

Acting Career

Druski has also built a career in film and television.

In 2023, he appeared in the comedy films “House Party” and “Praise This.” He also played Brock in the television series “Grown-ish,” a spinoff of the popular sitcom “Black-ish.”

His acting work has allowed him to explore scripted entertainment while maintaining his identity as a comedian and content creator.

He has also appeared in music videos for several major artists, including Drake, Lil Yachty and Jack Harlow.

In 2024, Druski won the Streamer Award for Best Streamed Collab. The award recognised his Sleepover Stream with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart. He also received a nomination for Outstanding Social Media Personality at the NAACP Image Awards.

Brand Partnerships

Brand partnerships are another important part of Druski’s income.

His popularity among young audiences has made him attractive to companies seeking to promote their products through digital entertainment.

He has appeared in advertising campaigns for KFC, Bud Light, AT&T, Amazon, EA Sports, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Spotify and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

He has also worked with major brands including T-Mobile and Dunkin’. These partnerships have expanded his presence beyond comedy and social media.

The value of individual endorsement contracts has not been publicly disclosed. However, working with several established companies provides him with multiple commercial opportunities.

Druski’s Netflix Partnership

Druski’s career reached another major milestone in November 2026 when Netflix announced a multiyear partnership with the comedian and his company, 4LIFERS Entertainment.

The agreement will involve original entertainment projects, beginning with the semi-scripted comedy series “Collect & Praise.” The show is scheduled to premiere on December 1, 2026, and features Druski playing a megachurch pastor character.

Netflix will also license selected projects from his existing catalogue, including “Coulda Been Love,” “Coulda Been Daddy,” “Coulda Been Records Auditions” and his comedy sketches.

The partnership gives Druski an opportunity to reach a wider international audience while expanding his work as a producer and entertainer. Netflix has not publicly disclosed the financial value of the agreement.

In November 2026, he also made his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live,” becoming the first digital content creator to host the long-running American comedy programme.

These developments have strengthened his position in mainstream entertainment and created further opportunities for his production company.

Personal Life

Druski generally keeps details of his private life away from public attention. He has spoken about his upbringing and family, but much of his public profile focuses on his comedy and entertainment work.

He is Catholic and earned a black belt in Tang Soo Do. He also played the piano during his childhood.

In March 2025, Druski was named in a lawsuit filed by Ashley Parham, who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs and several other individuals of sexual assault. Druski denied the allegations and described the claims against him as fabricated.

The case was dismissed by a federal judge in December 2025 because of procedural issues, including missed deadlines and problems with legal representation. The dismissal was without prejudice. Druski’s inclusion in the lawsuit did not establish that he committed any wrongdoing.

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