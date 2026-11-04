Police Recover 3,000 Stolen Sheep and Goats in Marsabit Security Operation

A multi-agency security team has recovered 3,000 stolen sheep and goats following an operation in Loiyangalani Sub-County, Marsabit County.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the livestock was recovered on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after suspected armed bandits ambushed a group of herders migrating their animals from Mouwokiteng towards Lardapach.

During the attack, the suspected bandits seized the livestock and drove the animals towards Arapal.

Police said a multi-agency security team was immediately mobilised and launched an operation to pursue the attackers.

The security officers eventually intercepted the suspects and recovered all the 3,000 sheep and goats.

The latest recovery comes a day after another successful operation conducted on Monday, November 2, under the multi-agency security operation dubbed Operation Maliza Uhalifu.

In the second incident, National Police Service officers stationed in the Shaba area received intelligence that suspected bandits had attacked herders in Archers, Samburu East, and were driving stolen livestock towards the Manyatta Zebra area of Isiolo County.

A multi-agency team was immediately deployed and launched a pursuit, tracking the suspects to the Oltungai Plateau.

An exchange of gunfire reportedly ensued, forcing the suspected bandits to flee.

The officers recovered 75 sheep and goats during the operation, with police confirming that all the animals had been positively identified and returned to their rightful owners.

The National Police Service commended security agencies involved in the two operations, as well as members of the local community, for their cooperation in helping recover the stolen livestock.

Police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police post or station.

“We encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and support law enforcement by promptly reporting suspicious activities at the nearest police post or station,” the NPS said.