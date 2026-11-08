Nyong’o Appoints Chairpersons to Kisumu County Hospital Management Boards

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has appointed new chairpersons to the Hospital Management Boards of various Level 4 and Level 5 health facilities across the county for a three-year term.

The appointments take effect from September 5, 2026, according to a gazette notice dated November 6, 2026.

Those appointed include Steve Owiti as chairperson of Kisumu County Referral Hospital, Charles Wangonya Abondo for Nyakach County Hospital and Rashid Miruka for Katito Sub-County Hospital.

Others are Caroline Apollo, Sondu Sub-County Hospital; Consolata Awino Oyata, Nyamarimba Sub-County Hospital; Prof. Jane Konditi, Migosi Sub-County Hospital; Dr Christine Opondo, Ojola Sub-County Hospital; and George Otieno, Alego Nyang’ande Sub-County Hospital.

The governor also appointed Fredrick Omondi Ochola as chairperson of Gita Sub-County Hospital, Elly Nyambok for Chulaimbo County Hospital and Gordon Okora for Nyahera Sub-County Hospital.

Other appointees are Eric Oloo, Ober Kamoth Sub-County Hospital; Stephen Were, Muhoroni County Hospital; Ben Okeyo Ndiko, Masogo Sub-County Hospital; Zedekiah Okendo, Masiaga Nyang’oma Sub-County Hospital; Stella Atieno Rateng’, Miranga Sub-County Hospital; Elly Opondo Onyango, Manyuanda Sub-County Hospital; Clarkson Otieno Karan, Ahero County Hospital; and Richard Abuya, Chiga Sub-County Hospital.

For Kombewa Sub-County Hospital, Nyong’o appointed Dr Sylvanus Wadegu Gwada as chairperson and revoked the appointment of Dr Juliana Otieno.