Gachagua Revives Gen Z Protest Deaths in Fresh War of Words With Ruto

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reignited debate over the deaths of young people during the 2024 Gen Z protests after hitting back at President William Ruto in an exchange of political attacks.

The latest war of words began on Wednesday when Ruto, during his development tour of Kisii County, challenged Gachagua to stop attacking young politicians allied to his administration, promising to defend their political ambitions.

The President singled out National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, MPs Ndindi Nyoro and John Methu, and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Treasurer Japheth Nyakundi, among other leaders.

Ruto accused the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader of picking fights with emerging politicians and attempting to intimidate those building their political careers.

“Nataka nimwambie huyo jamaa awachane na vijana wadogo, hawa vijana viongozi. Si tuko na vijana viongozi ambao wanakuwa? Hawa akina Osoro, akina Zaheer Jhanda, akina Donya. Wachana na vijana wa Kenya,” Ruto said.

He compared Gachagua to biblical King Herod, accusing him of targeting young leaders instead of allowing them to grow politically.

“Wewe bwana Herod, ukiona vijana wadogo wanaendelea kukua unaenda kuwapiga,” he said.

The President also questioned why Gachagua was allegedly attacking several politicians, including Methu, Nyoro, Ichung’wah, Cheruiyot, Osoro and Nyakundi.

“Sijui nasikia unapiga kina Methu, akina Ndindi, unapiga hawa akina Ichung’wah, akina Aaron Cheruiyot, unapiga akina Osoro, akina Nyakundi kwa sababu gani?” he posed.

Ruto urged the young politicians not to be intimidated by the political exchanges, assuring them of his support as they pursued their leadership ambitions.

In his response, Gachagua challenged Ruto to account for the deaths of young people during the 2024 Gen Z protests and the 2025 Saba Saba demonstrations, as well as alleged abductions and killings during his administration.

The former Deputy President accused the Head of State of neglecting Kenyans and misusing public resources, telling him to focus on the challenges facing the country rather than attacking emerging politicians.

“I hear you are claiming that young leaders are being denied a chance to lead! Interesting! Strange! Is that really you talking about young Kenyans? Who kills young people over fictitious and moribund terrorism cases? Where is Rex Masai? Where is Kennedy Onyango? Where is Albert Ojwang? Where is Erick Mutisia? Where is Ibrahim Kamau? Where is Boniface Kariuki? Where are the over 200 young people killed during the 2024 Gen Z protests and the 2025 Saba Saba protests, Mr. William Ruto? Are they still the leaders of 2032? Excuse me, sir!” Gachagua said.

He also revisited the 2007/2008 post-election violence, accusing Ruto of failing to acknowledge the plight of young people affected by political violence.

“Didn’t you know that Gen Zs were young when you ordered their macabre abductions and brutal killings? Didn’t you know that the children you burned alive in Kiambaa Church in 2007/2008 were young and innocent? Weren’t they supposed to be the leaders of tomorrow? Has it escaped your memory? Does it not prick your conscience or stir whatever humanity you may have left? Shall we remind you of your 41 vs. 1 narrative in 2007 and, now, your obnoxious USAWA NI SAWA fallacy?” he added.

Gachagua further compared Ruto’s leadership to that of several former authoritarian leaders, including Uganda’s Idi Amin, Zaire’s Mobutu Sese Seko, Somalia’s Siad Barre, the Central African Republic’s Jean-Bédel Bokassa, Nigeria’s Sani Abacha, Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe and Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir.

“What’s your comparison? Dictator Idi Amin Dada, Mobutu Sese Seko, Siad Barre, Jean-Bédel Bokassa, Sani Abacha, Robert Mugabe or Omar al-Bashir? You have beaten all odds, bro!” he said.

The DCP leader also accused the President of presiding over abductions and arbitrary arrests of young people, claiming that some survivors were shot in the legs while others faced what he described as trumped-up terrorism charges.

Gachagua further challenged Ruto over his previous remarks about deporting people, asking who would be targeted next.

“You have variously and severally talked about KUSAFIRISHA WATU! Who is next on the SAFARI?

Tell us more lies tomorrow! Finito!” he concluded.