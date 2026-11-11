‎14 arrested as police disperse protesters at Naivasha KPLC offices

Police in Naivasha, Nakuru County, arrested 14 people following demonstrations at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) offices over alleged poor services and increased electricity levies.

The protests, organised by a man identified as Samuel Kiarie, began at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the utility company’s offices in Naivasha Township.

According to police, the demonstrators barricaded roads near the KPLC offices and adjoining routes using stones, while some protesters pelted stones during the confrontation.

Police officers rushed to the scene and dispersed the demonstrators.

The officers subsequently cleared the barricades and removed stones from the affected roads, restoring normal traffic flow.

Fourteen people were arrested during the operation for various offences, although police did not immediately disclose the specific charges facing the suspects.

Police said no police officers or members of the public were injured during the confrontation.

Police said they used blank ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters and restore order.

Normalcy had been restored in the area by the time the operation ended, with the case being handled by the Naivasha Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office.

KPLC had not responded to the grievances by the protesters.