Sakaja orders end to night raids on Nairobi entertainment spots, announces 14-day tax review

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered an end to unnecessary night raids on entertainment establishments, warning county enforcement officers against harassment, intimidation and extortion of business owners.

Sakaja said the county government had agreed on a raft of reforms aimed at addressing longstanding challenges facing the liquor and entertainment industry following a stakeholders’ meeting held at Charter Hall, City Hall.

The governor announced that the county had published an official list of authorised inspection officers covering all 17 sub-counties to curb harassment by rogue officers and individuals impersonating county enforcement personnel.

He said inspections would henceforth be conducted through coordinated teams, with only officers carrying valid identification badges permitted to inspect business premises.

“All authorised officers have been issued with official identification badges and are required to introduce themselves and present their badges before conducting any inspection,” Sakaja said.

He warned that anyone found harassing, intimidating or extorting business owners under the guise of being a county enforcement officer would face legal action.

The governor also directed county enforcement officers to stop unnecessary raids on entertainment establishments, particularly those targeting DJs, revellers and sound equipment.

He said DJs should not be arrested, sound equipment confiscated or customers harassed over complaints that could be addressed through established legal procedures.

On noise pollution and public nuisance complaints, Sakaja said enforcement action must be supported by evidence and directed at the establishment owner rather than indiscriminately targeting workers and patrons.

The meeting also agreed to a 14-day consultation period with industry stakeholders to review concerns surrounding entertainment and event taxes introduced under the Nairobi City County Finance Act, 2026.

The consultations are expected to provide an opportunity for operators and county officials to discuss the contentious levies and agree on a practical way forward.

Sakaja said the reforms were intended to create a fair and predictable business environment that would allow Nairobi’s entertainment industry to thrive, create employment opportunities and contribute to the city’s economy.

He further urged liquor business operators to embrace the county’s LiquorPay platform to promote transparency in licensing and comply with environmental requirements, including the 10-metre cleaning initiative.

The governor called on residents and business owners to verify the identities of inspection officers and report anyone who cannot produce an official identification badge.

He said the county would not tolerate misconduct by enforcement officers or individuals masquerading as county officials to exploit businesses.

The reforms come amid longstanding tensions between Nairobi County enforcement teams and operators in the liquor and entertainment industry over inspections, noise complaints, licensing requirements and taxation.