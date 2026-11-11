Ruto: No region will be left behind in sharing of national resources

President William Ruto has defended his administration’s resource-sharing and development policies, insisting that all regions and communities are being treated fairly in the distribution of national resources.

The President said the Government was deliberately reversing decades of historical marginalisation, neglect and discrimination through an equity-driven development agenda aimed at ensuring no region is left behind.

Speaking in Keroka town, Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, Kisii County, on Wednesday, Mr Ruto said development opportunities should not be determined by geography, ethnicity or historical disadvantages.

He was speaking after launching the construction of the Keroka-Ibacho-Kiamokama road.

The President said his administration was committed to dismantling longstanding inequalities in development and expanding access to public resources and opportunities across the country.

“For decades, some parts of our country have endured marginalisation and unequal access to national resources, denying citizens opportunities to fully realise their potential,” he said.

Under the Government’s equity-driven development agenda, dubbed Usawa ni Sawa, Mr Ruto said his administration was correcting historical imbalances through targeted development programmes.

He assured Kisii residents that the national Government would continue supporting the region through infrastructure development, electricity connectivity and expanded access to education and other essential services.

The President also launched the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project in Nyaribari Masaba, which will connect 3,000 households to electricity at a cost of Sh150 million.

“We are already connecting 3,000 homes to power at a cost of KSh150 million, empowering more households, enhancing service delivery and boosting business,” he said.

In a separate event, Mr Ruto commissioned the Ibeno Kenya Medical Training College in Nyaribari Chache, saying the institution would expand the training of healthcare professionals and strengthen the delivery of universal health coverage.

He also announced plans to change the higher education funding framework to ensure that university, technical and medical training college students receive full funding beginning next year.

“This policy will make equal opportunity and access to quality education a reality,” he said.

Governor Simba Arati praised the President’s administration, saying its development approach had promoted equal treatment of Kenyans across different regions.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zeheer Jhanda said his constituency had witnessed significant development through road construction, electricity connectivity, affordable housing and modern markets.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho also commended Mr Ruto for what he described as efforts to promote equitable development and restore the dignity of historically marginalised regions.

Mr Joho said securing a second term would give the President an opportunity to consolidate the equitable distribution of national resources.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba and several Members of Parliament attended the events.