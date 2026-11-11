We are correcting past development mistakes, Kindiki says

The government is funding development in every part of Kenya to correct past mistakes that led to underdevelopment in many parts of the country owing to discriminative economic initiatives, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

The DP said the administration is pursuing a nationwide agenda that will put the country at the same level of development as opposed to promoting division and favoritism as has happened previously.

“We have made a commitment to end discrimination and ensure that no part of Kenya is left behind. President William Ruto and the entire government have resolved that, whatever it takes, we will eliminate regional discrimination and ensure that development reaches every corner of our country,” DP stated.

Speaking on Wednesday when he inspected ongoing development projects in Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County, the Second in Command said for the first time since independence, Kenyans are witnessing development projects in their areas which they have waited for many years.

“For the first time since independence, the people of Kenya are witnessing major road infrastructure development. Some areas had not seen a single kilometre of tarmac road for over 60 years but today they have kilometres of tarmac roads. This is what equitable development is,” DP noted.

Kilifi County is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the inclusive agenda with projects costing billions of shillings ongoing in the devolved unit.

On Wednesday, the DP commissioned Rabai Huduma Centre and broke the ground for the construction of Rabai Digital Hub. He also commissioned the Rabai last-mile electrification project and addressed residents at Mkapuni Grounds in the constituency.

These are among ongoing projects covering roads, electricity, markets among others that are at various stages of completion in the county.

Prof. Kindiki said the government targets construction of 692 kilometres of tarmac roads at an estimated cost of KSh33 billion in Kilifi County. So far, 240 kilometres are underway at 14 billion shillings.

“Our country is one, and we are one people. God placed us here as one nation, and we must never return to the kind of leadership and politics that marginalized some regions while concentrating development in others,” DP emphasized.

Further, he said 230 million shillings has been disbursed to connect additional 2,700 households to electricity in Kilifi County promising to push for the doubling of the allocation to power more households.

“This is the kind of investment that will bring equity to our country, eliminate regional discrimination and strengthen national unity,” DP stressed.

The Deputy President said the coastal region faced neglect for decades asking residents to throw their weight behind President Ruto’s reelection to ensure continuation of the development across the country.

“Equity is not a favour; it is a right that every Kenyan deserves. In the past, Kilifi was among the parts of Kenya that had been neglected and left behind in the allocation of national government resources and the provision of basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity and water. The entire Coast region had experienced marginalization for a long time,” Prof. Kindiki emphasized.

Present were MPs Kenga Mupe (Rabai), Kenneth Tungule (Ganze), John Bwire (Taveta), MCAs and other grassroots leaders and residents.