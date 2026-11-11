Doug Burgum Siblings: Get to Know Bradley and Barbara Burgum

Douglas James Burgum is an American businessman, investor, and politician who has served as the 55th United States Secretary of the Interior since 2025.

Born on 1 August 1956 in the small town of Arthur, North Dakota, he grew up in a family with deep roots in the state’s agricultural community.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in university studies from North Dakota State University in 1978 and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1980.

Before entering politics he built a successful career in software and real estate.

He served two terms as the 33rd Governor of North Dakota from 2016 to 2024 and briefly sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Doug is the youngest of three children born to Joseph Boyd Burgum and Katherine Kilbourne Burgum. He has one brother, Bradley Burgum, and one sister, Barbara Burgum.

The siblings grew up on the family farm and around the grain elevator business established by their grandfather in Arthur.

Their father, a World War II veteran, died of a brain tumor when Doug was a high-school freshman, an event that Burgum has described as formative.

Career

After business school Burgum worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company in Chicago.

In 1983 he returned to North Dakota, mortgaged inherited farmland, and invested in the small Fargo-based software company Great Plains Software.

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He became president and later CEO, guiding the firm through rapid growth, an initial public offering in 1997, and its sale to Microsoft in 2001 for approximately $1.1 billion.

He remained at Microsoft as a senior vice president until 2007, helping expand the company’s business-applications division.

He later founded the Kilbourne Group, a real-estate development firm focused on revitalizing downtown Fargo, and co-founded the venture-capital firm Arthur Ventures.

In 2016, with no prior elected experience, he won the North Dakota governorship as a Republican and was reelected in 2020.

As governor he emphasized tax cuts, energy production, economic diversification, and downtown revitalization through his Main Street Initiative. In 2025 he was confirmed as Secretary of the Interior.

Accolades

Burgum received North Dakota’s highest civilian honor, the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, in 2009 in recognition of his business leadership and philanthropy.

Under his leadership Great Plains Software was repeatedly named one of the best companies to work for in America.

His successful sale of the company to Microsoft and subsequent roles in technology and real estate established him as one of North Dakota’s most prominent entrepreneurs.

As governor he was noted for a business-oriented approach to state government and for initiatives aimed at modernizing the state’s economy while supporting its traditional energy and agricultural sectors.