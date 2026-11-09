Princess Eléonore Siblings: All About Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel

Princess Eléonore of Belgium was born on 16 April 2008 at Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht, Brussels.

She is the youngest of the four children of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians and currently stands fourth in the line of succession to the Belgian throne.

She was christened on 14 June 2008 at Ciergnon Castle; her godparents include Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Claire of Belgium. She is fluent in Dutch, French and English and lives with her family at the Royal Palace of Laeken.

Siblings

Princess Eléonore has three older siblings: Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant (born 2001), who is the heir apparent; Prince Gabriel (born 2003); and Prince Emmanuel (born 2005).

The four children form a close family unit and frequently appear together at official national events and private occasions.

Personal life

As the youngest member of the Belgian royal children, Eléonore’s public role has so far centred on education, family duties and voluntary activities rather than independent official responsibilities.

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She began her schooling at the Dutch-speaking St John Berchmans College in Brussels, continued secondary education at Heilig-Hartcollege in Wezembeek-Oppem, and later attended the International School of Brussels, from which she graduated.

In 2026 she began a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences at University College Utrecht in the Netherlands.

She has taken part in national celebrations such as Belgian National Day, supported charitable and volunteer efforts (including contact with elderly people during the COVID-19 pandemic), and has been involved with the scouts.

She plays the violin and enjoys sports including skiing, sailing and tennis.

Accolades

As a young princess still completing her education, Princess Eléonore has not yet received major formal awards or decorations of the kind typically granted to adult members of the royal family.

Her principal distinctions remain her place in the line of succession and her participation in the public life of the Belgian monarchy alongside her parents and siblings.