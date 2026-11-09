Ruto nominates Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as Data Commissioner, five CEOs appointed

President William Ruto has nominated Lydia Sitienei Chelagat for appointment as Kenya’s Data Commissioner, with her name forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration.

The nomination was made in accordance with the recommendation of the Public Service Commission and pursuant to the constitutional powers vested in the President.

The proposed appointment is subject to parliamentary consideration under the Data Protection Act, Cap 411C of the Laws of Kenya.

In a separate announcement, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino Wahong’o confirmed the appointment of five chief executives to various state corporations following competitive recruitment processes.

The appointments are:

Waweru Karanja – Chief Executive Officer of the Privatization Authority.

Wakhungu Patrick Murunga – Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Centre on Groundwater Resources Education, Training and Research in Eastern Africa (RCGW).

Peninah Wangare Wahome – Chief Executive Officer of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

John Washington Agutu – Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Housing Corporation.

Dr Janerose Omondi – Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST).

The Government said the appointments were made by the respective boards of the state corporations following competitive recruitment exercises.

The announcement was signed by Government Spokesperson Charles Owino Wahong’o.