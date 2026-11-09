Two killed by lightning strike in Migori, including 15-year-old boy

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, died after being struck by lightning in Biasum Location, Kuria East Sub-County, Migori County.

The deceased were identified as Emmanuel Rioba, 15, a resident of Biasum Location, and Daniel Mokami, 23, from Nyamagogwi.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2026, while the two were at the home of Rioba’s grandmother.

The grandmother told police that her grandson and his friend were at her residence when they were struck by lightning.

Following the incident, members of the public rushed the two victims to Kegonga Sub-County Hospital for emergency medical attention.

However, medical personnel examined them and pronounced both dead on arrival.

Police officers led by the Kegonga Station Police Commander, accompanied by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Kuria East, visited the hospital and found the two bodies lying in the facility’s waiting bay.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators before the bodies were transferred to Wima Mortuary, where they are being preserved pending postmortem examinations.

Locals have been calling for action to address the menace of lightning.

And the body of a 48-year-old man who had been missing for six days has been recovered from a river in Chepkulo area, Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The deceased was identified as Isaiah Sulunge Rotich, who was last seen on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Members of the public spotted a lifeless body floating in the river on Sunday, November 8, and alerted police.

The body was retrieved from the river and positively identified by family members as that of Rotich.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased may have accidentally slipped from an old wooden bridge, approximately four metres high, while attempting to cross the river at night.

The exact date and time of the suspected fall remain unknown.

Police said the body had minor bruises on the face and hands and was beginning to decompose when it was discovered.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was transferred to Egerton University mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.