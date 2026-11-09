Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault

Disgraced British comedian and actor Russell Brand was sentenced on Monday to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of raping a fan and assaulting three women during his showbiz career.

Judge Joel Bennathan opened his sentencing remarks by saying that Brand, now 51, had “become a sexual predator” as he rose to fame two decades ago.

“You were clever – and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic,” the judge said. “You had also become a sexual predator.”

The judge told the court: “Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent.”

Brand, who frequently boasted about his sexual exploits over the years as part of his polarizing public persona, did not show any emotion as his sentence was delivered, according to Britain’s Press Association news agency. He told his wife Laura Gallacher “we’ll be OK,” and the couple had a brief conversation before he was taken away.

The father of three was convicted by a jury in a London court last week of raping a 21-year-old woman in 2009 and sexually assaulting three other women as he rose to fame in the 2000s. He was acquitted of two further counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The allegations and charges against Brand stemmed from 1999 and the following decade when he went from an unknown stand-up comic and underground presenter to one of the most recognizable faces on British television.

Detectives started looking into the former star after several women came forward with allegations following a 2023 investigation from three British media outlets: The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4, in which, he was accused of sexual abuse by several women, who were different from the six accusers at his trial. Brand has also denied any wrongdoing regarding those allegations.

During the four-week trial, Brand acknowledged being a highly promiscuous man who enjoyed sex but insisted that encounters had been consensual. The prosecution argued Brand was ruthless and calculating in his relentless pursuit of a personal goal to bed 5,000 women.

Brand returned to London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday, having spent the last four nights at HMP Wandsworth in southwest London. Earlier Monday, the judge heard arguments from both sides and victim impact statements before handing down the sentence. Brand held a crucifix in his hands and appeared to be praying as he heard the impact of his actions on his four victims.

The woman who was sexually assaulted at a central London bar in 2004 delivered her statement in court shielded by a protective curtain. She spoke of her “complete shock and turmoil” following the encounter.

“For many years as his star was rising it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behavior against women like it was all a joke,” she said. “There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around think he can get away with anything.”

She added, “The last three years have been a massive strain on myself and my family navigating this whole procedure, the fear and anticipation of the trial has taken a huge toll on my mental and physical health.”

In a statement read to the court by prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones, the woman who was raped in 2009 after the pair met at one of his shows in West London said she turned to alcohol “to block out my feelings and memories.”

Another woman who was sexually assaulted by Brand at her workplace in 2005 wrote in a statement also read out in court that the comedian was “a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behavior has impacted my life.”

The final victim, who worked at Channel 4 in 2009 when the incident occurred, said she fears the sexual assault will “haunt me every day” and “I worry that there will be repercussions for telling the truth.”

As the sentence was delivered, some people outside the court broke into applause. Shortly afterward, Brand’s wife was seen leaving the court accompanied by several people. She did not answer any questions shouted by journalists as she departed and made no expression as she got into a black minivan parked outside. There was also a small group of protesters in support of Brand nearby.

Following the sentencing, David Roberts of the Crown Prosecution Service said, “Today’s result shows that fame, status and the passage of time do not change the fundamental issue of consent.

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police praised the women who came forward, highlighting their “immense bravery, dignity and resilience.”

“Today’s sentence marks a significant milestone in our investigation and means Russell Brand has been held accountable for his crimes,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said on the steps of the court. “The victims have had to revisit deeply traumatic experiences and endure significant public and media attention.

“Their courage in coming forward has not only led to this outcome but may also give confidence to others who have suffered sexual violence to seek help and report what happened to them. I hope they recognize just how powerful their actions have been, and the difference they may make to others.”

The Met confirmed last week that the force is investigating two further allegations of rape against the former star.

It was revealed at pre-trial hearings that one complaint came from a woman who previously dated Brand, then 30, when she was 16 years old.

Police Chief Mark Rowley said Friday it wouldn’t surprise him if “many more” alleged victims came forward as high-profile cases often lead to an “upsurge” in reporting as it gives victims confidence to speak up. “It does make a difference because people see it is possible, and you will be believed,” he said.

Meteoric rise despite warning signs

Brand’s big break in television was in the early 2000s as host of Channel 4’s “Celebrity Big Brother’s Big Mouth,” a spin-off of the popular reality TV show. But despite displaying increasingly chaotic, erratic and sometimes offensive behavior, Brand advanced in his career with lucrative projects and opportunities.

In 2006, he was offered his own radio show with the national broadcaster with “The Russell Brand Show” starting on BBC Radio 6 Music before being moved to a coveted Saturday night slot on BBC Radio 2. Brand left the show two years later following the broadcast of sexist and misogynistic voice messages to “Fawlty Towers” star Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter.

In the past decade, Brand has shifted away from his hyperactive, sex-forward image and started making podcasts around spirituality, meditation and yoga after becoming a born-again Christian. He was living in Florida and since the Covid-19 pandemic, he has cultivated something of a cult following online, with more than 6.6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and a show on the conservative-friendly platform Rumble.

By CNN