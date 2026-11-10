Deputy Principal of Navakholo Polytechnic killed in Kakamega home invasion

The deputy principal of Navakholo National Polytechnic, Gerishom Manasse Wafula was murdered in a suspected robbery at his home in Ikonyelo Village, Shinyalu Sub-County, Kakamega County.

Wafula, 51, was attacked by unknown assailants who broke into his house at around 2am on Monday, November 9, and inflicted fatal injuries to his head using sharp and blunt objects.

According to police, the attackers gained entry into the house by cutting through metal grills on one of the windows before launching the attack.

The assailants reportedly stole two HP laptops, a 55-inch Samsung television and an Itel mobile phone.

The body was discovered at around 8am by his house help, who alerted local authorities.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel documented the scene before the body was moved to Kakamega General Hospital mortuary for preservation and a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the killing and the robbery, with efforts expected to focus on identifying and apprehending the assailants.

No arrest had been made by Tuesday, police said.

And a 25-year-old boda boda rider was arrested after allegedly stabbing to death a man he claimed to have found inside his house in Kahuru, North Kinangop Sub-County, Nyandarua County.

The incident occurred at around 4am on Monday, November 9, 2026 and police identified the

deceased as Hosea Karani Njabani.

The rider told investigators that he returned home early in the morning and found the door to his house wide open.

He claimed that as he entered the house, he encountered Njabani, who was allegedly armed with a penknife.

The suspect told police that he confronted the man, who attempted to flee, but he caught up with him and stabbed him with a knife.

Njabani sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

During a search of a nearby bush, police recovered several household items believed to belong to the suspect, including a six-kilogram Pro-Gas cylinder, a woofer, a radio and a speaker.

Investigators also recovered a bloodstained knife, a hood and a jacket, which were retained as exhibits.

The rider was arrested and placed in police custody pending further investigations and legal action.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal confrontation, including the suspect’s account of an alleged intrusion into his house.