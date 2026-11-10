Gunmen shoot and injure shopkeeper, steal mobile phone in Kayole robbery

A 48-year-old shopkeeper was shot in the chest by two armed men who raided his business along Nasra Road in Kayole, Nairobi, and stole his mobile phone valued at Sh90,000.

The victim, identified as Abdirahman Adan Ahmed, was attacked on Monday, November 9, at around 2.30pm when the two suspects entered his shop pretending to be customers.

According to police, the suspects subsequently drew what was believed to be a pistol and ordered Ahmed to surrender his phone.

However, they shot him in the chest before making away with his Samsung S24 smartphone.

The attackers fled towards Gate D in the Umoja area immediately after the robbery.

Police officers, including the Kayole Sub-County Police Commander, the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, the Soweto duty officer and Crime Scene Investigation personnel, visited and processed the scene.

Ahmed was rushed to Komarock Modern Hospital in Utawala, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives have launched investigations and a manhunt for the two armed suspects is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man died after being assaulted in Mitunguu, Imenti South Sub-County, Meru County.

The victim, identified as Davis Karani, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Kanyakine Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed his death on Monday, November 9, following a visit to the medical facility by officers from Mitunguu Police Station.

Karani had allegedly been assaulted by a man known to him.

His body was subsequently transferred to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Imenti South, has taken over the investigation into the incident, which has now been classified as a murder case.

The circumstances and motive behind the assault remain under investigation.