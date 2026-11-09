Elderly woman, 80, dies after slipping into rocky river in Meru

An 80-year-old woman died after accidentally slipping into Gathambuchi River in Tigania Central Sub-County, Meru County.

The deceased, identified as Rebecca Nchamarigu, reportedly fell into the river while returning home from church on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Police officers visited the scene and found the woman’s body in the river, which has several rocks.

Her son told police that his mother was returning home from church when she accidentally slipped into the river and struck her head against a stone, sustaining an injury to her forehead.

The scene was processed and documented by investigators before the body was retrieved and transferred to Meru Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

The body is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

And the body of a 37-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Kirinyaga County has been recovered from Rupingazi River in Embu County after a six-day search.

The deceased, identified as Frida Karimi Gichovi, was found floating in the river at Kahuriro Village, Gachuriri Sub-Location, in Mbeere South Sub-County on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Her husband told investigators that he had left his wife at their residence in Itangi Shopping Centre, Kirinyaga County, on November 2 while she was unwell.

However, upon returning home that evening, he did not find her and immediately launched a search that continued until around 1am without success.

He subsequently reported her disappearance at Itangi Police Station on November 3.

Later that day, he received information that his wife had been seen heading towards Rupingazi River the previous day.

He proceeded to the river in search of her and found two lesos, a pair of rubber shoes and a belt at the riverbank, which he identified as belonging to his wife.

On November 8, he received a telephone call from a friend known to him as Mama Wesley, who informed him that she had spotted his wife’s body submerged in the river in the Gachuriri area of Embu County.

Police officers visited the scene and, with the assistance of members of the public, retrieved the body.

The body was found in a decomposing state and was positively identified by her husband.

DCI officers documented the scene before the body was transferred to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.