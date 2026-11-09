Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant Siblings: Meet Princes Gabriel, Emmanuel and Eléonore

Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, full name Elisabeth Thérèse Marie Hélène, was born on 25 October 2001 at Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht, Brussels.

She is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians and the heir apparent to the Belgian throne.

Upon her father’s accession in 2013 she received the traditional title of Duchess of Brabant.

Under Belgium’s absolute primogeniture rules she is first in the line of succession and, if she ascends the throne, will become the country’s first queen regnant.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Princess Elisabeth has three younger siblings: Prince Gabriel (born 2003), Prince Emmanuel (born 2005) and Princess Eléonore (born 2008).

The four children of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde form a close family group and frequently appear together at official and private occasions.

Career

Elisabeth began her education at the Dutch-speaking St John Berchmans College in Brussels, then completed the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

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In 2020–2021 she undertook military training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels, studying social and military sciences, earning her blue beret and later being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Belgian Armed Forces.

She went on to study History and Politics at Lincoln College, Oxford, graduating with a bachelor’s degree, and subsequently completed a Master in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Alongside her studies she has carried out royal duties, including humanitarian visits, public engagements and representation of Belgium at national and international events.

She has also participated in volunteer work supporting children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Accolades

As heir to the throne, Princess Elisabeth holds the title Duchess of Brabant and has been granted the rank of second lieutenant in the Belgian Armed Forces after successfully completing her military training.

Her academic achievements include an International Baccalaureate, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oxford and a master’s degree from Harvard University.