FKF Denies Appointing New Officials to Fill Vacant NEC Positions

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has denied appointing new officials to fill positions left vacant following the dismissal of seven National Executive Committee (NEC) members, including former Vice President McDonald Mariga Wanyama.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 9, 2026, the federation dismissed reports claiming that individuals had already been appointed to occupy the vacant positions, including that of the Vice President.

FKF said the process of filling the positions would be guided by its Constitution and applicable regulations.

“The federation has well-established constitutional procedures and processes that guide its operations, including the filling of vacant leadership positions. Any decisions in this regard will be undertaken in accordance with the FKF Constitution and applicable regulations and communicated through official federation channels,” the statement read.

The federation also urged media practitioners to verify information before publishing reports on its leadership changes.

“FKF also reminds members of the Fourth Estate of their responsibility to uphold professional standards, verify information and ensure accuracy before sharing it with the public. The spread of misinformation and propaganda serves no purpose and is detrimental to the interests of Kenyan football,” the federation added.

The clarification comes two days after the FKF General Assembly resolved to expel seven NEC members during a Special General Meeting held in Meru on Saturday, November 7.

The seven officials include former Vice President Mariga, Central NEC Member Robert Kenneth Macharia, Upper Rift Valley NEC Member Bernard Korir Lagat, FKF Women Representative Violet Kerubo Momanyi, Nyanza NEC Member Collins Opiyo Kalee, Coast NEC Member Gabriel Mghendi and Nairobi NEC Member Daniel Akala Shikanda.

The General Assembly, which is the federation’s supreme decision-making organ, reached the decision after considering allegations of serious and repeated violations of the FKF Constitution and applicable FIFA regulations.

According to the federation, the matters considered included a purported NEC resolution dated April 24, 2026, which sought the removal of FKF President Hussein Mohammed and other federation officials.

The Assembly also considered allegations that the seven officials had repeatedly failed to attend duly convened NEC meetings, issued unauthorised communications on behalf of the federation and engaged in actions deemed contrary to the FKF Constitution and applicable football regulations.

FKF said the General Assembly exercised its mandate under Articles 16 and 24 of the federation’s Constitution, which provide for the expulsion of members and dismissal of NEC officials.

The Meru meeting was attended by representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).