James Bond: What we know so far about the next 007 film

When a bartender asked James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale whether he’d like his vodka martini shaken or stirred, the irritated spy replied: “Do I look like I give a damn?”

Such throwaway lines were a clever way of signalling to the audience that this was a new era for 007 – and that the film series launched in 1962 was being overhauled with the arrival of Daniel Craig.

Over the next few films, producers struck a balance between nodding to the past while also moving away from some of the cheesier elements of the series, no longer sticking rigidly to all of the tradition and tropes of Bond.

“Were you expecting an exploding pen?” Ben Whishaw’s Q later asked the secret service agent in Skyfall. “We don’t really go in for that anymore.”

Two decades on from Craig’s debut, the series is about to be rebooted once again, with a new actor and new creative team. It’s an exciting time for Bond fans as they wait to see what shape the next era will take. Here’s what we know so far.

When will the next James Bond actor be announced?

After years of speculation, the wheels are firmly in motion and we expect to hear who the new James Bond actor is in November or December.

Speaking in August, producer Amy Pascal told Deadline: “I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical.”

The final screen tests reportedly took place in late October, so, unless something unexpected happens, it should not take much longer for producers to make their decision and the actor to sign the contract.

After that, it’s just a matter of how the announcement will be made. In an earlier era, Bond actors were revealed with a traditional photo call or press conference.

But now that the franchise is owned by Amazon MGM, some expect the company to make the announcement via its own Prime Video streaming service.

Who is the new James Bond going to be?

A handful of actors are thought to have made it to the final screen tests to take on Britain’s biggest film role. The three frontrunners are thought to be:

Jack Lowden , 36 – whose credits include Slow Horses and Pride and Prejudice

, 36 – whose credits include Slow Horses and Pride and Prejudice Josh O’Connor , 36 – The Crown, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

, 36 – The Crown, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Callum Turner, 36 – Masters of the Air, The Capture

Other actors in the frame include:

Jack O’Connell , 36 – Skins, Sinners

, 36 – Skins, Sinners Jack Barton , 31 – Heartstopper, SAS: Rogue Heroes

, 31 – Heartstopper, SAS: Rogue Heroes Joe Alwyn , 35 – The Brutalist, Hamnet

, 35 – The Brutalist, Hamnet Nicholas Hoult , 36 – About A Boy, Superman

, 36 – About A Boy, Superman Robert Pattinson , 40 – Twilight, The Batman

, 40 – Twilight, The Batman Jacob Elordi , 29 – Saltburn, Euphoria

, 29 – Saltburn, Euphoria Paul Mescal, 30 – Normal People, Gladiator II

But remember, Craig was a surprise choice in 2005, so don’t bet against a wildcard candidate whose name has not yet been widely reported.

When will the next Bond film be released?

The film is expected to go into production in 2027, before its release in 2028. No exact dates have been announced.

Film schedules can be notoriously fluid, but it’s clear that development is well under way, with the director and writer already in place.

It will be the 26th film in the official film series, but the title has not yet been confirmed.

Who will write and direct the new Bond?

The movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and the recent Dune trilogy starring Timothée Chalamet.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007,” the French-Canadian director said last year. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.”

He added: “I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour.”

Bond 26 will be written by Steven Knight, known for TV series such as Peaky Blinders and House of Guinness, and films including Burnt, Spencer, Locke and The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Knight has said it had always been on his “bucket list” to write a Bond film, adding that he felt he was “doing my duty for King and country” by joining the franchise.

He told the BBC he planned to “write the character, not the actor”, adding: “The thing with Bond is it’s its own universe and franchise. So there are certain rules.

“Obviously you have to move it along, but I love where it sits. I love that it’s British. I love that it’s not DC or Marvel… So I feel a responsibility to the text.”

Who else has played James Bond?

Only six actors have played James Bond.

Sean Connery starred in six official Bond films between 1962 and 1971

starred in six official Bond films between 1962 and 1971 George Lazenby starred in just one Bond film, in 1969

starred in just one Bond film, in 1969 Roger Moore starred in seven Bond films between 1973 and 1985

starred in seven Bond films between 1973 and 1985 Timothy Dalton starred in two Bond films, in 1987 and 1989

starred in two Bond films, in 1987 and 1989 Pierce Brosnan starred in four Bond films, between 1995 and 2002

starred in four Bond films, between 1995 and 2002 Daniel Craig starred in five Bond films between 2006 and 2021

You might have noticed some overlap in the above dates.

That’s because Connery returned to the lead role for 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever, after Lazenby took his place for 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Connery also later appeared in 1983’s Never Say Never Again, a Bond film produced by a different studio and not part of the official film series.

What are the other James Bond films, in order?

If you discount the films not in the official series, there have been 25 Bond films in total. In order, they are:

Dr No (1962)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

How could the new film be different?

With the change in ownership and a new creative team now in place, the new Bond film is likely to make a fresh start.

It would be difficult to continue the story chronologically given the ending of 2021’s No Time To Die, but that still leaves producers with plenty of options.

A different version of James Bond, who exists in a different universe, would be easily pulled off in an era where audiences are used to major film franchises restarting in a different world or timeline.

Bond 26 could even be set in a significantly earlier era – an idea that gained more popularity after Tony Gilroy revealed he and fellow director Steven Soderbergh previously pitched a 1960s version of Bond.

Separately, actor Ralph Fiennes recently said he had once been in talks to play Bond, and had suggested producers make a “black and white and very sort of film noir-y” version set in the 1950s.

Neither idea materialised, but the suggestion went down well with some Bond fans, who noted a period piece would help make the film truer to Fleming’s original character and books.

Exactly what shape the next film takes will become clear at a later stage. For now, fans are hoping that Christmas could be about to come early this year, as the world awaits the imminent announcement of the next actor to play 007.