Samuel Alito Siblings: Getting to Know Rosemary Alito

Samuel Anthony Alito Jr. was born on 1 April 1950 in Trenton, New Jersey. He is an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, a position he has held since 2006.

He is the son of Samuel A. Alito Sr., an Italian immigrant who worked as a high school teacher and later directed the New Jersey Office of Legislative Services, and Rose Fradusco Alito, a schoolteacher and principal.

Raised in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, in an Italian-American Roman Catholic family, he graduated as valedictorian from Steinert High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1972 and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School in 1975. He married Martha-Ann Bomgardner in 1985; the couple have two children, Philip and Laura.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades.

Siblings

Samuel has one sibling, a sister named Rosemary Alito, who is a lawyer.

The two grew up together in a household that placed strong emphasis on education and traditional family values rooted in their Italian immigrant heritage.

Career

After law school Alito clerked for Judge Leonard I. Garth on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

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He then served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, Assistant to the Solicitor General, and Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice.

From 1987 to 1990 he was U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

In 1990 President George H. W. Bush appointed him to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, where he served for more than fifteen years.

In 2005 President George W. Bush nominated him to the Supreme Court to succeed Justice Sandra Day O’Connor; the Senate confirmed him on 31 January 2006 by a vote of 58–42.

On the Court he has been regarded as a consistently conservative justice, authoring significant opinions including the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Accolades.

Alito’s principal professional recognition is his appointment and service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

He has also received the National Italian American Foundation Special Achievement Award for Public Service.

His long judicial career on both the Third Circuit and the Supreme Court constitutes the central achievement of his professional life.