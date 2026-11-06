Bootsy Collins Siblings: Get to Know Brenda and Phelps ‘Catfish’ Collins

William Earl “Bootsy” Collins was born on 26 October 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is an American bass guitarist, singer, songwriter and one of the most influential figures in funk music.

Raised by his mother, Nettie Lee, in a working-class household, he developed an early interest in music alongside his siblings.

Collins is known for his distinctive “space bass” sound, flamboyant stage persona and contributions to the Parliament-Funkadelic collective.

He has maintained strong ties to his hometown of Cincinnati throughout his career.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bootsy has an older brother, Phelps “Catfish” Collins (1943–2010), who was also a professional guitarist and frequently collaborated with him in bands including the Pacemakers, the J.B.’s and House Guests.

He also has a sister named Brenda.

The siblings grew up together in Cincinnati, sharing a household shaped by limited resources and a strong musical environment once the family acquired a radio.

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Career

Collins began playing music in his teens, forming the Pacemakers with his brother Catfish.

In 1970 the group became James Brown’s backing band, known as the original J.B.’s, and contributed to classic recordings such as “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine,” “Super Bad” and “Soul Power.”

After leaving Brown’s organization he joined George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic collective in the early 1970s, becoming a key songwriter, bassist and vocalist on major P-Funk hits.

In 1976 he launched Bootsy’s Rubber Band, which produced successful albums and singles including “Bootzilla.”

He has continued to record, perform, collaborate widely and promote funk education through projects such as Funk University.

Accolades

Collins was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 as a member of Parliament-Funkadelic.

He has also been inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

Rolling Stone ranked him among the greatest bassists of all time.

Additional honors include a Lifetime Achievement Award from Bass Player magazine, a Grammy Award associated with the Toots & the Maytals album True Love, a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award as a Parliament-Funkadelic alum, and recognition for philanthropic work including the Funk Not Fight Movement.