The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening the fight against doping and protecting the integrity of Kenyan sport.

The agreement was signed on Friday, November 27, 2026, at DCI Headquarters in Nairobi, during a ceremony presided over by DCI Director Mohamed Amin, ADAK Chief Executive Officer Peninah Wahome and the agency’s Chairperson, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu.

The MoU establishes a framework for intelligence sharing, joint investigations and coordinated enforcement action to prevent, detect and prosecute doping-related offences.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will work together to identify and dismantle doping networks, protect athletes from exploitation and strengthen efforts to ensure fair competition, particularly in disciplines where Kenya has built an international reputation.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Amin reaffirmed the DCI’s commitment to deploying its investigative expertise and intelligence capabilities to support ADAK in enforcing anti-doping regulations.

He emphasised that sporting success should be anchored on talent, discipline and integrity rather than the use of prohibited substances or other unfair means of gaining a competitive advantage.

ADAK CEO Peninah Wahome welcomed the partnership, saying collaboration with law enforcement agencies would enhance the organisation’s capacity to combat doping through intelligence sharing, coordinated investigations and stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Wahome underscored the importance of working closely with investigative agencies to address doping-related offences, safeguard clean athletes and preserve the credibility of competitive sport.

The partnership is expected to strengthen institutional cooperation in tackling doping, enhance accountability and reinforce Kenya’s commitment to clean sport as the country continues to maintain its standing as a global athletics powerhouse.

The agreement marks a renewed push by the two agencies to address doping not only as a sporting violation but also through investigative and enforcement mechanisms where criminal conduct is involved.