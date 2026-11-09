Mariah Carey set to headline 2027 music festival

Best-selling female solo artist Mariah Carey has been announced as the third headliner for a music festival.

Live at Powderham organisers said the singer would bring her Firefly summer tour to Powderham Castle in Devon on 27 June 2027, alongside special guests Sugababes, with additional support from R&B group Eternal.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You and Love Takes Time singer has amassed more than 19 Billboard Hot 100 Number One singles – more than any solo artist in history.

She is due to be headlining the festival near Exeter alongside Shania Twain, who has been set to perform on 24 June 2027; and Alex Warren, performing on 26 June.

Her recent performances included appearing at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Live at Powderham attracted more than 140,000 people over its four days in 2026, with headline performances from Lewis Capaldi, Alanis Morissette and Teddy Swims.

The festival’s final headliner has yet to be announced.