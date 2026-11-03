Taylor Red Singer Nicole Taylor Dies at 35 After Battle With Breast Cancer

Taylor Red singer Nicole Taylor has died at the age of 35 after battling an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Her death was announced on Monday, November 2, by her triplet sisters, Nika and Natalie Taylor, in an emotional TikTok video shared on the group’s official account.

The sisters said they were heartbroken by the loss of Nicole, who had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer after years of treatment.

“We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor,” Nika said in the video.

“We honestly thought she’d be healed here on earth, but now she’s healed in heaven,” she added.

Nicole was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2022. According to her sisters, the disease was an aggressive type, but she remained determined to face the challenge with faith and optimism.

Natalie recalled that Nicole viewed her diagnosis as an opportunity to inspire others through her faith.

“In her words, when she first found out, was ‘God’s Gonna use this for his glory,’” Natalie said.

She added that Nicole refused to allow fear to define her experience, even as she underwent chemotherapy.

“She thought it fearlessly and she said, ‘We’re not going to live in dread during all of this.’ And she even did CrossFit while she was with her chemo treatments,” Natalie revealed.

Nicole initially responded well to treatment and was declared to have no evidence of disease.

However, her health challenges continued when doctors later informed her that the cancer had progressed to stage four.

Natalie said her sister remained hopeful despite the difficult diagnosis. She continued travelling, working and enjoying life while undergoing treatment.

The sisters also revealed that Nicole was informed about nine months later that the cancer had returned as stage four.

Doctors reportedly gave her approximately three months to live, although they could not determine how much longer she might survive if the treatments proved effective.

“[The doctor said] if the treatments worked, they didn’t know how long after that,” Nika recalled.

Despite the prognosis, Nicole continued to approach life with determination and faith.

Her sisters’ announcement has marked a heartbreaking end to her battle with the disease, as fans and supporters remember the singer for her courage and positive outlook.

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