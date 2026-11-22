Miley Cyrus has married her partner of four years Maxx Morando during a ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

Photos of the wedding on Saturday show the ceremony took place by a swimming pool with the pair standing under an arch covered in white flowers.

The singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, were in attendance, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Grammy-winning Cyrus, who donned a white dress for the wedding, confirmed her engagement to the 28-year-old drummer during an interview with US TV show Good Morning America last year.

She said Morando had got down on one knee for the proposal during a trip to Asia.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised,” she said.

During an interview with Wonderland, Morando said he “had to be really sneaky” to keep his proposal plans a secret.

“We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could,” he said.

Cyrus, 33, had previously been married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth but the couple separated in 2019.

The singer, whose hits include Flowers and Party in the U.S.A, married Hunger Games star Hemsworth in 2018 after the couple were in a relationship for a decade.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, Cyrus said she and 28-year-old Morando met after being “put on a blind date”.

Morando is a drummer with LA-based band Liily. The band participated in NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party – hosted by Cyrus – in 2022, alongside musicians including Cyrus’s late godmother Dolly Parton and David Byrne.