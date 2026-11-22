Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc face yet another tense discussion over their ability to race together cleanly on track after colliding in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc tipped Hamilton into a spin with 22 laps to go, costing both points in a race where at one stage they were racing with the McLarens, who finished on the podium.

Leclerc was given a 10-second penalty for the incident, which meant he finished 10th, three places behind Hamilton, in a race won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

It was the second race-compromising incident within grands prix, and it came after the drivers had been brought together to clear the air at the last race in Brazil after their first-lap fighting in Mexico cost them a win.

Hamilton said such an incident “should never happen” but added that: “The question should be for Ferrari now.”

Leclerc said: “We just need to fix whatever is not working.”

Team principal Frederic Vasseur described the situation as “completely unacceptable”.

The Frenchman said: “It’s a lack of respect for the team, for the sponsor, the same speech as after Mexico.

“We passed the message to Charles to not overtake because in this kind of race you have to overtake the cars in front of you or you’re passed by others. It means you have to do your race and Charles clearly made a mistake.

“It’s penalising the team a lot and it’s completely unacceptable. Honestly we are more than upset because that message was clear after Mexico, we had a chat together in Brazil, today we passed the message to think about the team when racing together and the outcome is this one.”

The battle between the two drivers has been tense all season, and in the second part of the year there have been a series of flashpoints, whether it be on-track racing, disputes about how best to work through strategy, and Hamilton ignoring two separate calls to pit in different races, both of which compromised his result, because he was looking at beating Leclerc.

Hamilton said: “It’s not something I want to really get into.”

The seven-time champion, who struggled against Leclerc last year but who has been revived in 2026, deflected questions about whether he should be given number-one status.

“I’ve never asked to be number one,” he said. “I genuinely haven’t ever asked.

“There was a point in the season where I was 40-odd points ahead, and at that point, the fight was with me and Kimi (Antonelli).

“I was the closest one to him. I was second for a long time in the year.

“At that point, we needed backing to make sure we beat Kimi. There were a few instances in the season where, with the support, I think we could have beaten Kimi.

“But no, that’s not what I’ve asked for. We shouldn’t have gotten together. That should just never happen. But I’ve said everything I can on it, and the question should be for Ferrari now.”

Before the incident, the drivers expressed their differing views on team radio, Leclerc expressing his concern for the way Hamilton was defending, Hamilton saying they should be focused on catching the cars in front.

Leclerc said: “He needs to be careful with this squeezing because it’s not going to end well.”

Hamilton swore as he asked the team to tell Leclerc to “back off”, adding: “I’m trying to catch these guys ahead.”

This was similar to their different stances in Mexico, when Leclerc was attacking Hamilton on the first lap while the Briton felt they should be working together to defend their one-two positions.

Vasseur said he would talk to the drivers the day after the race, once the immediate heat of the situation had dissipated.

“You can’t imagine the frustration for me, but more important for the guys at home,” Vasseur said.

“I want to have a discussion tomorrow. Also, Charles to digest the situation. It’s not the right place to discuss with them two minutes after the race.”

Leclerc said: “I don’t think it’s going to be intense. None of our discussions were intense, but surely it cannot continue like that.

“I’ve taken a penalty, so I guess the blame is on me from the stewards and I guess from the majority, so as a result I guess it was deserved.”

By BBC Sports