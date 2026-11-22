Two children aged two and four years died after a cracked wall of a semi-permanent house collapsed on them in Town Chini Village, Kapese Sub-location, Turkana South Sub-County.

The incident occurred on Friday, November 20, while the children were reportedly playing around the house belonging to Moses Lorot.

The deceased were identified as Brantile Akan, a two-year-old boy, and Lanvrine Amana, a four-year-old girl.

Police officers who visited the scene established that one of the walls of the semi-permanent house, which had developed cracks, collapsed and fell on the two children.

Members of the public reportedly rescued the children from the debris and rushed them to Lokichar Sub-County Hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment.

The scene was processed by police officers, while the bodies were preserved at the hospital pending postmortem examinations.

Meanwhile, police in Bomet East Sub-County are investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman who was found unresponsive inside a house in Olokyn Village, Kipblabotwa Location.

The woman, identified as Winnie Mungot, was discovered dead on Saturday morning, November 21, inside a house where she was reportedly staying with a 30-year-old man identified as Philemon Chepkwony.

Police officers who visited the scene established that at around 5 am, a woman went to the house of her cohabiting partner.

After knocking on the door and receiving no response, the woman reportedly peeped through a window and saw the and his cousin appearing to be heavily asleep, alongside a woman lying face down on a sofa, with her legs resting on the floor.

She forced the door open and identified the woman as Mungot, who was allegedly cohabiting with the man.

Efforts to wake the woman were unsuccessful prompting them to alert neighbours.

Police said the other two appeared heavily intoxicated at the time but were later not found at the scene.

The body, which had no visible physical injuries, was removed and taken to Longisa Referral Hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police said efforts to trace the two men were underway as investigations into the incident continued.