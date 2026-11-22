A police officer died after falling and sustaining injuries to his forehead while on duty in Matutu Location, Borabu Sub-County, Nyamira County.

The officer, identified as Corporal Zablon Gisairo, reportedly fell while on duty at Riamanoti area on Saturday, November 21.

Gisairo had a known history of epilepsy and sustained a head injury following the fall.

He was rushed to Neptune Health Care Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 3:30 pm.

His body was subsequently moved to Nyansiongo Mission Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Elsewhere, a 56-year-old palm wine tapper has been found dead with a head injury at Kizingo ‘A’ Village in Mwarakaya Location, Chonyi Sub-County, Kilifi County.

The deceased, identified as Robinson Kiti Jefa, was discovered lying dead at the base of a palm tree on Saturday morning, November 21.

Police officers who visited the scene found the man’s lifeless body lying on its back, with his head soaked in blood and a slight cut at the back of his head.

Wine-tapping implements and the deceased’s open shoes were found near the body and the palm tree.

The scene was processed and documented by police officers before the body was moved to Kilifi County Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.