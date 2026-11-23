Former North Horr Member of Parliament Francis Chachu Ganya has been found alive after reportedly disappearing on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are now under investigation, officials said.

Ganya was discovered along Ngong Road in Nairobi after allegedly being held against his will for more than 24 hours.

Current North Horr MP Adhe Wario confirmed that the former lawmaker had been found, but said he had been drugged and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Wario said investigators had been dispatched to the location where Ganya was allegedly held captive as authorities moved to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The development came hours after Wario publicly appealed to security agencies to intervene and help trace the missing former MP.

“We demand immediate action from the Ministry of Interior, DCI, and NPS regarding the disappearance of Hon. Francis Chachu Ganya from yesterday, Nov 21, 2026,” Wario said in an earlier statement.

In a subsequent update, the MP confirmed that Ganya had been located, but expressed concern over the circumstances in which he was found.

“We’ve found Hon. Francis Chachu. Sadly, he was drugged along Ngong Road, and he’s been rushed to the hospital for medical attention. A team of investigators has also been dispatched to where he was taken hostage. Please keep him in your prayers,” Wario said.

Ganya, who currently serves as a board member of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), had been missing since Saturday, triggering concerns and calls for intervention from government agencies.

Investigators are expected to establish the motive behind the alleged abduction and identify those responsible.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance, alleged captivity and eventual discovery remain unclear, while details of his medical condition have not been made public.

Police said the investigations into the incident are ongoing.