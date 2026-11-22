World Cup winning midfielder Leandro Paredes collapsed while giving a post-match interview minutes after winning a trophy with Boca Juniors.

The former Paris St-Germain midfielder, 32, was suffering with the heat and humidity in Barranquilla, Colombia, where Boca won the Copa Sudamericana by beating Atletico Mineiro of Brazil 2-0.

He was replaced during the second half, then collapsed while being interviewed on television, with pictures showing a journalist trying to break his fall.

After some treatment Argentine Paredes was able to walk to the dressing room and joined in with his team’s celebrations.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages, it was just dizziness,” he said on Instagram, external after the match.

Heat was a discussion before the game with forecasts predicting tempertures could reach 32C and humidity around 80%.

Boca manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena said he noticed the midfielder’s difficulties during the second half.

“He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half,” Arruabarrena said.

“He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling.”

Paredes started his career with Boca before moving to Europe in 2015.

The victory for Boca ended an 18-year international trophy drought for the Argentine side.

By securing their 19th international cup, Boca also became South America’s most decorated club since 1960, overtaking domestic rivals Independiente who have 18.

By BBC Sports