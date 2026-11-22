South Korea’s Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin has resigned over an exam cheating scandal that shocked the nation.

He said he took full responsibility for the confusion caused by last-minute measures aimed at stopping AI-assisted cheating during Thursday’s annual college entrance exam, known as Suneung.

A week ago, the top scorer in the national tax accountancy exam admitted using a mini-camera, mobile phone and AI tools. This prompted officials to act urgently to detect hidden devices, including sending emergency alerts to every single mobile phone in the country.

The Suneung takes up to nine hours to complete, and it plays a big role in career trajectories of millions of South Koreans.

“As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance,” Choi was quoted as saying on Sunday by South Korea’s Yonhap’s news agency.

“Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation,” the minister added.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung – who has been calling for an overhaul of the current exam system – later accepted Choi’s resignation.

The education ministry earlier said 111 candidates had been found with unauthorised smart devices during this year’s Suneung, which was taken by about 500,000 students.

Concerns over academic dishonesty during the fiercely competitive exam had been brewing in recent weeks, after reports of candidates cheating with the help of AI devices.

These fears came to a boil last weekend, when Han Won-seok, the top tax accountancy exam scorer in April, admitted to cheating.

His confession came amid speculation over his unusually high score, with just one out of 160 questions wrong.

“I used a microcamera to photograph the test questions and sent them to an AI, then checked my answers on my smartphone to commit the cheating,” the 34-year-old said in a video message.

This prompted the authorities to introduce urgent measures, with just days ahead of the Suneung.

This included sending nationwide emergency alerts on the exam day.

Three alerts were sent between 08:00 and 15:00 local time on Thursday, causing phones across the country to blare out in unison – even if they were on silent mode, and even if they belonged to tourists using data roaming.

The phones did not ring out if they were switched off or on airplane mode.

It was the first time that South Korea used its national disaster alert system to catch exam cheaters.

Candidates also had to cover up the buttons on their shirts and jackets to block any hidden cameras, and authorities conducted inspections of eyewear.

All this made even honest test takers paranoid.

Ahead of the Suneung, one high school senior told the Korea Times he was worried his horn-rimmed spectacles would be mistaken for smart glasses.

Another told Yonhap he usually wore glasses but made an effort to put on contact lenses for the Suneung to avoid raising suspicions.

By BBC