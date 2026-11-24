The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has invited applications for its 2027 Pupillage Programme, offering successful candidates a monthly stipend of Sh25,000.

The tax authority said it is an accredited pupillage centre recognised by the Kenya School of Law (KSL).

In a notice, KRA said the programme is designed to give aspiring advocates practical legal experience within the public sector.

The 12-month programme will expose pupils to different areas of law, including tax litigation, commercial law, public finance, compliance and regulatory enforcement.

KRA said the programme is a mandatory professional apprenticeship for candidates undertaking the Advocates Training Programme (ATP) at the Kenya School of Law.

The pupils will work under the supervision of qualified and experienced advocates within KRA’s Legal and Board Services department.

To qualify, applicants must hold a Bachelor of Laws degree and be undertaking the Advocates Training Programme at the Kenya School of Law.

The authority said eligible candidates should be pursuing the programme between January 2024 and December 2026.

Applicants must also be available full-time for the entire 12-month pupillage period.

Those selected will be required to submit an official introduction letter from the Kenya School of Law.

Applications must be submitted online through the KRA e-recruitment portal. Interested candidates must first register successfully on the portal before applying.

The deadline for applications is Monday, December 14, 2026.

KRA warned that incomplete applications would not be considered.

Successful candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Sh25,000, subject to applicable statutory deductions.

Those selected will be required to provide proof of valid personal accident insurance cover, a Certificate of Good Conduct, a KRA PIN certificate, SHA and NSSF details, a national identity card and bank account details.